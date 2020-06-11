Artemis Fowl director says sequels are possibility even after skipping cinemas

Photo credit: Robert Youngson - Disney

Even though Disney is sending Artemis Fowl straight to Disney+, it doesn't necessarily mean sequels are being ruled out.

The movie based on Eoin Colfer's science fantasy novels was originally produced in the hopes it would be a box office blockbuster, but the House of Mouse ultimately relegated it with a straight-to-streaming release.

Such a move might seem like a bad omen for a possible Artemis Fowl film series, but director Sir Kenneth Branagh is still teasing to ComicBook that there is hope of sequels happening eventually.

"There is [a chance], and, well, who knows?" he teased. "The audience decides, for sure, and I think there are lots of things that I think have immense potential."

Branagh also stressed that Colfer's novels are rich in potential for more storyline, as each one one leads the titular Artemis Fowl to more enchanting locales.

"Well, you know they're eight books, they get increasingly exotic," he explained. "Amazing imagination Eoin Colfer has. Some of the twist and turns, and incidents are so out there. The first book has a relative simplicity, Eoin calls it Die Hard with fairies.

"It's a siege movie and inside that, what fell to us to be inside all of that action would be the emotional backbone that you could get, would be if we could just take the minimum, just one basic incident from the second book, Artemis Fowl in the Arctic Incident, which is the kidnap of his father, and lace that into the first story, so that the emotional drive was there, that maybe allows our audience to connect to Artemis emotionally."

Artemis Fowl — which stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role, as well as Frozen II's Josh Gad, Game of Thrones star Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrell and Dame Judi Dench — will stream on Disney+ on Friday (June 12).

