Artemis 1 launch: Moon mission back on track after suspected hydrogen leak fixed - watch live

Lift off from Kennedy Space Centre between 1.33pm and 3.33pm BST

The Artemis test-flight to the Moon is back on track after a suspect hydrogen leak was fixed and fuel tanks are now filling as planned.

Shortly after 3am ET, the launch team announced they were dealing with issues fuelling the rocket, which are thought to be similar to the problems which led to the wet dress rehearsal being scrubbed in April.

In the spring test a faulty valve led to a small hydrogen leak, which Nasa claimed to have fixed. The team said they were reverting to a ‘slow flow’ state of fuelling to see if levels stabilised.

By 5am, the issue had been fixed, and the core stage of the rocket was completely filled, although there could still be issues with weather delaying the launch.

Derrol Nail, of Nasa Communications, said: "We are looking good so far."

10:31 AM

Why rockets can't take off in the rain

Our Science Editor, Sarah Knapton, explains why rain can damage rockets.

When they go supersonic it the turns the rain into little bullets which can damage the rocket. You can build them to resist it like Russia does. — sarahknapton (@sarahknapton) August 29, 2022

10:10 AM

Suspected hydrogen leak appears to be fixed

The suspected hydrogen leak appears to be fixed now and the core stage tanks are nearly full.

Looking like we are back on track for a launch.

