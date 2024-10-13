Artemi Panarin Playing Like Best Player In NHL To Start 2024-25 Season

Artemi Panarin is picking up right where he left off.

After recording 49 goals, 71 assists and 120 points last season, Panarin already has four points through the first two games of the 2024-25 campaign.

In the Rangers’ home opener on Saturday night, The Breadman was all over the ice making plays.

The 33-year-old superstar continued to make flashy moves with the puck and was really flying all over the place.

He found the back of the net twice against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday, with both goals coming off impressive and powerful looking shots.

Artemi Panarin ties it up on the power play! 🚨pic.twitter.com/3m5ivUTPpp — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) October 13, 2024

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette has been impressed with Panarin’s game thus far.

“They've been good, they’ve been dangerous,” Laviolette said of Panarin's performance through two games. “Offensively, he’s been generating great looks, been generating good offensive.”

If Panarin keeps this up there is no doubt that he’ll reach the 100-point plateau once again and maybe even have his best statistical season of his career.

It also helps that Alexis Lafrenière is playing at an elite level as the duo of Panarin and Lafrenière is transforming into one of the most dangerous combos in the entire NHL.

He may be aging, but Panarin only seems to be getting better and believe it or not, more explosive.

The Hart Trophy is an award that the Panarin has been close to winning, but has never quite done it yet. This could be the year where he finally achieves that.