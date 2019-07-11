Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky show off dance moves in Italy

Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky tore it up while on vacation together in Italy. (Instagram//@artemiypanarin)

It would appear that life is pretty good right about now if your name is Artemi Panarin or Sergei Bobrovsky.

Arguably the two biggest names to hit NHL free agency on July 1, the Russian superstars and former teammates in Columbus inked new deals that have made them rich.

Very, very rich.

Panarin, coming off a 87-point campaign with the Blue Jackets, signed a seven-year, $81.5 million deal with the New York Rangers to become one of the wealthiest players in the league. Bobrovsky, meanwhile, will strap on the pads for the Florida Panthers for the foreseeable future after agreeing to a seven-year, $70 million contract.

Those are the kind of numbers that inspire dance.

Panarin and Bobrovsky did just that while vacationing together in Italy this week.

If I’m being honest here, it’s difficult to put what we just watched into words. There was plenty of, um, movement going on there. Bobrovsky also reminded viewers that he’s a flexible individual — during that filmed “performance” and in a video he posted to his Instagram account.

It’s a good thing that the two are pretty good at the hockey playing thing as I don’t see them making any cash for their dancing anytime soon. (Unless they patent some of those skills).

Seeing Panarin’s video was refreshing for one reason, though. It’s cool to know that I’m almost as good as an NHL player at something.

