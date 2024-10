Artem Dovbyk absent from Ukraine training

Artem Dovbyk did not take part in the latest training session with the Ukraine national team.

The Roma striker – currently away on international duty – is questionable ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Czechia.

According to Ukrainian media, Dovbyk did not take part in training today on the eve of the match.

The player is expected to be back in Rome shortly as Roma finalize preparations for the match against Inter on 20 October.