Artem Chigvintsev Is 'Already' Missing Nikki Bella and Son Matteo While Filming Dancing with the Stars

New dad Artem Chigvintsev is already feeling homesick while filming in Los Angeles for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

Chigvintsev, who recently welcomed his first child, son Matteo, with fianceé Nikki Bella, shared an update on his Instagram Story Friday from his DWTS trailer.

“Finally got situated in my trailer for the next, hopefully, 11 weeks,” the dance pro, 38, said. “Welcome to my house. I need to swap those pictures behind me to Nicole and Matteo’s pictures, obviously, to feel like I’m actually home.”

“Today’s an exciting day,” Chigvintsev continued. “We’re shooting our opening number, plus we’re doing our first pictures with our celebrity partners. Excited to do that and finally maybe share with you, I guess on the 14th still, who we’re dancing with. It’s getting closer. I think there’s only two days of rehearsals left and then there’s showtime so get excited.”

Chigvintsev concluded his story with a sweet photo of Bella holding baby Matteo. “Missing my loves already @thenikkibella,” he wrote atop the photo.

Later on Friday, Bella shared a screenshot of her text messages with Chigvintsev. The messages included a photo of Bella holding up two bottles of breast milk, with her writing, "Look what mama just pumped!!!"

Chigvintsev responded with "So proud."

During an August appearance on Good Morning America, Chigvintsev discussed his return to the dance-competition series after being cut from last season,

"Last season watching from the sidelines really made me realize how much I miss the show," Chigvintsev said. He also assured, "I've been working out every single day trying to get back into my dancing shape ... by the premiere, I'll be top-notch."

Chigvintsev also raved about son Matteo while on the morning show, sharing that parenthood "has been the most incredible feeling."

