Artelo Biosciences to Present at the 2022 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on September 29th

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2022 Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference being held on September 29, 2022 at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City.

Gregory D. Gorgas, Chief Executive Officer of Artelo, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 29th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time., with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The webcast of the Company’s presentation can also be accessed here and on the investor relations section of Artelo's website at https://ir.artelobio.com/ as of 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, September 30, 2022.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven pharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, Artelo applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to Artelo’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Artelo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Artelo undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com


