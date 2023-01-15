Arte Documentary ‘Nicole Kidman – Eyes Wide Open’ Explores Actor’s Quest as a ‘Lonely Warrior’

Martin Dale
·7 min read

A preview of Patrick Boudet’s documentary “Nicole Kidman – Eyes Wide Open,” produced by Valérie Montmartin at Little Big Story and ARTE France, generated significant buzz at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous With French Cinema in Paris.

Boudet has written and directed drama and documentaries for France Télévisions, Arte, M6 and radio, and his previous project was TV movie “La Vie de Brian Jones,” about the Rolling Stones guitarist.

More from Variety

“Kidman” weaves together archive shots from the actor’s films and selected interviews with her, including a 2012 audio interview with French film critic Michel Ciment, reinforced by new interviews recorded by Boudet in Los Angeles, New York, London and Paris, with directors Gus van Sant and John Cameron Mitchell, actor Charlotte Lipinska, and Ciment, alongside fellow critics Anna Smith and Variety’s Peter Debruge.

The pic shows how Kidman moved from Australia to Hollywood to escape from the “tall poppy syndrome” that stifles talent. It explores the interlinks between Kidman’s personal and professional lives, showing how she uses her star power to take on challenging roles, and looks at how her role in Van Sant’s 1995 satirical black comedy “To Die For” heralded a new direction in her career.

Director John Cameron Mitchell – who cast Kidman in the 2010 drama “Rabbit Hole,” for which she earned an Oscar nomination, and his 2017 sci-fi romantic comedy “How to Talk to Girls at Parties” – remarks: “There’s something quest-like about her. Heroic. With all of her characters, even if they’re small people, there’s a strange kind of lonely warrior about them.”

Boudet and Montmartin spoke to Variety about the project.

What attracted you both to this project?

Montmartin: ARTE has a slot dedicated to leading actors and filmmakers and Nicole is one of the greatest living actresses. She works in both mainstream and auteur films. She is a feminist and has been able to express herself on these questions. It’s all this complexity that really made me want to make this film.

Does the documentary include a new interview with Kidman?

Montmartin: No. In general, she avoids talking in-depth about the underlying connections between her life and work, which is what the documentary is about. But she isn’t opposed to having films made about her. We were lucky to talk to French film critic Michel Ciment, who conducted an extensive audio interview with her in 2012 at Cannes. We use this recording and other interviews in which she tells her own story, complemented by new interviews with people who have worked with her and know her well.

How do you view Kidman as an artist?

Boudet: My main goal is to show that Nicole is not just an actor, but also an auteur, a creator. She has no ambition to write or direct, but through her films she expresses something that touches her and conveys her view of the world. Paradoxically, she has built a mirror work that tells us about her life. She inspires directors and writers. And because she wants to experiment, she looks for directors who are underground, independent, who have their own personal universe. She also seeks to experience certain limits, which are not her own limits, but are instead the psychological limits of the female characters she portrays.

How do you see her body of work as a whole?

Boudet: I realized that there is an underlying theme running through her work, an epistemology if you like, of a female character who is effectively imprisoned. We find this theme running throughout her work, for example one of her early films, “Dead Calm,” in which she is the prisoner of a psychopath, or “Big Little Lies,” where she also lives imprisoned, first socially and then through domestic abuse. This theme also comes up in her blockbuster films, with, of course, many sub-themes such as in “Portrait of a Lady,” in which she effectively imprisons herself. Hollywood films are often set up around male actors. Nicole has reversed that. For example, with the series “Big Little Lies,” she read the book, and told the author: if you give me the rights, I promise you this project will be made. She is also the producer on many other projects, which is a way of freeing herself and taking power. She looks for directors who have a very independent universe of their own.

How did you approach the links between her personal and professional life?

Boudet: I wanted to avoid a gossip-based approach. One of the great mysteries of Nicole’s work, like that of certain artists, writers or painters, is that there are many correspondences between her life and work. For example, when she made “Eyes Wide Shut,” Stanley Kubrick drew inspiration from Nicole’s and Tom Cruise’s relationship. He was constantly rewriting the screenplay. He arrived at a point where the film took on a life of its own, inspired by their relationship, but distinct from it. Finally, the film generated a psychodrama since they separated soon afterwards. Nicole also uses the cinema to question her own identity. She also talks about how she entered a depression after her divorce and channeled this experience into “The Hours.” She began to embrace yet more challenging roles, such as “Dogville” and then “Birth,” which is incredible, where she falls in love with a child who claims to be the reincarnation of her dead husband. When she remarried in 2006, I think this gave her the stability to create her own production company, “Blossom Films,” and accept even more extreme roles, by filming “Rabbit Hole” by John Cameron Mitchell, or “The Paperboy” by Lee Daniels.

How do you think the fact that she grew up outside the U.S. has influenced her work?

Boudet: Nicole is Australian, which in a way brings her closer to a European identity. I think that an American actor may not have had the desire to take on the same challenging roles. When she got to Hollywood, she was caught up in the Tom Cruise publicity machine. But she quickly became tired of mainstream Hollywood cinema, because she made films like “Batman Forever,” and was looking for other roles. Cruise was exemplary – in terms of his support for her. Before becoming a blockbuster actor, with films like “Mission: Impossible,” he also had an important period of independent cinema. It was at this time that her role in Gus van Sant’s “To Die For” came about. Gus had someone else in mind, but Nicole called him and said I was born for this role. And she was extraordinary in the film. That marked a new chapter in her career.

In the documentary, you talk about her inspirations from literature.

Montmartin: She is very intelligent and as a girl was always reading books. Michel Ciment explains in the film that she read many of the great Anglo-Saxon classics – Charlotte Bronte, Emily Bronte, Emily Dickinson, George Eliot and so on. She absorbed those influences. This is evident in a film like “The Hours,” for which she won an Oscar. She is inspired by the great heroines of literature. Even in a more mainstream film like “Betwitched,” she brings an inner conflict to the role.

Is Nicole Kidman aware of this project?

Boudet: She knows that it’s being made and will be broadcast in Australia on two channels, including one in primetime. I don’t know what her reaction will be. But the film is very positive about her work, and above all it’s very respectful. It’s important to remember that there are many more women directors in Europe than in Hollywood, which highlights the importance of an actor like Nicole, who has opened up new visions. We’re living in a moment, just like in the TV series “Big Little Lies,” in which women are freeing themselves. But there are still many obstacles and Nicole is one of the people who are helping, through both her roles and her concrete actions, like working with women directors, such as Karyn Kusama for “Destroyer” and Andrea Arnold on Season 2 of “Big Little Lies.” I hope this project will shed light on her influence.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Draisaitl scores two as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Canadian Nathan Rourke announces he'll be signing with Jacksonville Jaguars

    Nathan Rourke will soon become a Jacksonville Jaguar. The 24-year-old Victoria native tweeted Sunday he'll be signing soon with Jacksonville, which was one of 12 teams he worked out for after finishing the '22 season with the B.C. Lions. The others included: Cleveland, the New York Giants, Kansas City, Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Denver, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Arizona. "I want to apologize for keeping many of you in suspense but my corner and I wanted to make sure we di

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s