Art on the Square in Belleville concludes Sunday. Here’s the day’s schedule

Jennifer Green
·2 min read

Sunday is the third and final day for the 20th annual Art on the Square.

Come out to see more than 100 artists from around the world and includes works in ceramics, glass, mixed media, painting, drawing/printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, fine craft, digital/graphic design, photography and wood.

Sunday’s schedule includes live entertainment, a food and wine court, artist demonstrations and a children’s area.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15. The event is free and open to the public. No pets, please.

Café on the Square will include fare from the following:

  • BEAST Craft BBQ

  • The Nuthouse

  • Oma Gisi German Bakery

  • Pour@322 Coffeehouse

  • Quintessential Nutrition Fresh Juices and Smoothies

  • Roy-el Catering

  • Swiney Ribbers BBQ and More

  • White Cottage Ice Cream and More

  • Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant

The entertainment and activities schedule for Sunday:



Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Street Corner Serenade – Wine Court

  • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Artist Demonstration – Carol Heckenberger, Pastel

  • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Artist Demonstration – Beth Meier, Colored Pencil/Pastels

  • Noon to 4 p.m. — Children’s Art Garden is open. This area will include multiple art projects for kids to enjoy.

  • 2-5 p.m. — Artist Demonstration – Jay Burgmann, Watercolor/Gouache

  • 2-5 p.m. — Artist Demonstration – Betty Burgmann, Acrylic

  • 2:15-5 p.m. — Louis Michael Trio – Wine Court

Shuttle Service:

A shuttle bus is scheduled to arrive at the Belleville Scheel Street MetroLink station 10 minutes before the Art on the Square start times each day. Round trips will be made every 15 minutes. The final trip each evening will leave from Main Street 20 minutes after the day’s scheduled end. The shuttle ends at East Main and North Jackson streets.

For more information about Art on the Square, visit artonthesquare.com or find them on Facebook.

