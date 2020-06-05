The Art of Spa Sciences

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / Today we are going to take a look into the products of popular skincare tool brand Spa Sciences. They have been around for a while now providing us with the most affordable and professional spa products around. They have their products sold both online from their website as well as through different retail stores in the United States. Let's get started.

NOVA the Antimicrobial Sonic Cleansing System:

Their website explains: "NOVA is a waterproof, rechargeable sonic cleansing brush that features both sonic technologies and patented antimicrobial protection to provide the highest level of daily cleansing and exfoliation. It effectively cleanses your skin 7 X better than manual cleansing, getting deep into the pores to eliminate dirt, oil, makeup, and debris as well as dulling dead skin cells to give you a cleaner, smoother, softer and brighter complexion. With a perfectly cleansed canvas, serums, creams and moisturizers are better able to absorb to give you quicker and more effective results and makeup looks more flawless."

ECHO the Antimicrobial Sonic Makeup Brush with MicroDust Technology:

"ECHO is an antimicrobial sonic makeup brush that allows you to blend and buff makeup like a Pro to achieve an airbrush-like finish. ECHO utilizes a breakthrough innovative Flaw-Fill makeup application technology called MicroDust™, which transforms both liquid and powder makeup into micro-sized particles during the application process. This interlocking pattern fills up facial flaws from the bottom up, diminishing the look of fine lines, enlarged pores, scars, and uneven texture for a perfectly blended, streak-free, flawless-looking finish," their site explains.

MIO the Diamond Microdermabrasion & Pore Extraction Skin Resurfacing System:

"MIO is a dermatologist-recommended rechargeable diamond microdermabrasion device that uses the skin-rejuvenation properties of diamond bits and vacuums suction to resurface the skin, giving you professional quality results at home. MIO's Rejuvenation Tip exfoliates and polishes the complexion to smooth rough dry areas and uneven skin tone while improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. MIO's Suction Extraction Tips help to target congested areas of skin to purify and minimize pores. MIO gives you everything you need to turn back time for your skin and reveal a healthy, vibrant glow," their site says.

SIMA the Sonic Dermaplaning Device:

"SIMA is a revolutionary, professional-grade at-home dermaplaning device that is safe and hygienic. Inspired by professional dermaplaning, SIMA uses sonic technology to instantly remove peach fuzz, build-up, debris, and dulling dead skin to reveal a completely rejuvenated and hair-free complexion. SIMA boosts the power of skincare products by erasing the barrier to penetration as well as creates a perfectly cleansed canvas for a more flawless makeup application. After a single treatment, you will experience a brighter, softer, smoother and more youthful-looking complexion."

AERO the Advanced Skincare Infusion System:

Their website says "AERO is a Transepidermal delivery system that provides Triple Clinical Infusion™ a scientific research-based 3-in-1 technology. This innovative combination of sonic, ionic, and thermal infusion maximizes the performance of ANY skincare product for better absorption and faster results. AERO is clinically proven, and Dermatologists approved to be 7 times more effective than when applying products with fingers alone to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, skin hydration, skin tone, skin brightness, and other signs of premature aging. AERO is a true anti-aging breakthrough."

CLARO the Acne Treatment LED Light Therapy System - FDA Cleared:

Their website states, "CLARO is a professional-grade acne clearing device that takes at-home acne treatment to a whole new level. Its FDA-cleared innovative LED light technology is what makes it such a clinically proven breakthrough therapy."

And last but not least VIVA the Advanced Pedicure Foot Smoothing Tool:

Coming directly from their website, "VIVA is a rechargeable skin smoothing device that targets rough and callused areas of skin on the feet to provide instantly softer, smoother, and brighter skin. VIVA's multi-disc system is a 2-in-1 at-home solution that is designed to quickly buff away unwanted areas of rough skin and then polish for more touchable and more attractive feet. VIVA can be used in place of professional pedicure treatments or used to extend the length between pedicures. The unique 360-degree rotating Treatment Head and ergonomically designed handle make VIVA a simple, painless, and quick way to transform your feet and improve confidence in the comfort of your own home."

You have a lot of options to go for when it comes to Spa Sciences as there is a product for everyone in their line of skincare. They plan on continuing to grow while maintaining their low and affordable prices for all the customers. To take a look at these products and to read the reviews of past customers to see what they have to say about them, feel free to take a look at their official website at www.spasciences.com

