A month before London Fashion Week, Art School filmed its spring 2021 collection show in north London’s Waterlow Park. WWD was invited to witness the filming from a distance.

The brand now is solely spearheaded by Eden Loweth as co-founder Tom Barratt has quit the brand. Despite COVID-19 disruptions and the big change, Loweth presented 54 looks, the biggest collection to date, on people from all races, ages, body shapes and those who live with disabilities, plus a dog. Loweth said people who experience any form of disability represent “a unique source for creation and beauty” for the brand.

The makeup and styling, and accessories designed by artist Richard Porter, added a disquieting, post-apocalyptic edge.

Fashion veteran Mimma Viglezio opened the show for the second time in an oversized leather coat, made from reconstituted cowhide and vegetable-dyed, and a metal chains belt. Dividing his collection into three parts based on color – grey, green and black- Loweth said he aims to showcase aspects of queerness and play on themes of community and kinship.

There were some theatrical pieces in drastic proportions, but the emphasis was well-tailored jackets, long coats, and blazers. Some of them were slashed and frayed to expose layers of fabric and skin.

“Art School was created to convey a message, to create a dialogue of our lives and those of our friends, our loved ones who are never represented. We are here and we stand proud of who we are and where we’re going,” Loweth added.

Launch Gallery: Art School RTW Spring 2021

