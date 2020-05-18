Art Ross Trophy 2020: Leaders in 2019-20 NHL points-scoring race, previous winners, history

The Art Ross Trophy was pretty much decided as the NHL's 2019-20 season wound down.

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was running away in the points-scoring race with 110 points in 71 games. While he was held scoreless in the last three games before the season was paused, the German center had 13 points in the Oilers' last 10 games — including five points (four goals, assist) against the Predators on March 2.

Now there's a strong chance the regular season will not play out as talks have reportedly centered around heading to a 20-24 team postseason resumption.

So where does everything stand if the regular season is officially done? Thus far, there's been no word as to how things will unfold. But until then, here's everything you need to know on the prestigious trophy.

What is the Art Ross Trophy?

Since the 1947-48 season, the Art Ross Trophy is given to the player that leads the league in points at the end of the regular season.

Awarded 70 times, trophy winners include a who's who of hockey's elite; Gordie Howe, Stan Mikita, Phil Esposito, Guy Lafleur, Jarome Iginla, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid are among the current and future Hall of Famers who have won the award.

Who are the 2020 leading candidates?

The Oilers' Leon Draisaitl was dominating in 2019-20 and was on pace for 127 points before the season was paused. He finished the 2018-19 season in fourth with 105 points (50 goals, 50 assists), trailing Nikita Kucherov (128), teammate Connor McDavid (116) and Patrick Kane (110).

TEAM

PLAYER

GP

POINTS

PROJ. PTS

Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl

71

110

127

Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid

64

97

114

New York Rangers

Artemiy Panarin

69

95

112

Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak

70

95

111

Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon

69

93

109

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand

70

87

102

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov

68

85

100

Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane

70

84

98

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews

70

80

94

Buffalo Sabres

Jack Eichel

68

78

93

Florida Panthers

Jonathan Huberdeau

69

78

93

Who has won the most Art Ross Trophies?

The NHL's all-time leading scorer, Wayne Gretzky, has also won the award a record 10 times — including seven consecutive seasons from 1980-81 to 1986-87. In fact, from 1981 to 2001, only the name Gretzky, Mario Lemieux or Jaromir Jagr won the award.

Gretzky also holds the record for most points in a single season with 215 (52 goals, 163 assists), which he netted during the 1985-86 season.

PLAYER

NO. OF TROPHIES

Wayne Gretzky

10

Gordie Howe

6

Mario Lemieux

6

Phil Esposito

5

Jaromir Jagr

5

Stan Mikita

4

Who has won the Art Ross Trophy?

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner. His 128 points last season were the most all-time in a single season by a Russian-born player. Alexander Mogilny held the previous record of 127 in 1992-93; however, he lost the Art Ross Trophy to Lemieux's 161 points.

Last 10 Art Ross Trophy winners

SEASON

TEAM

PLAYER

POINTS

2018-19

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov

128

2017-18

Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid

108

2016-17

Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid

100

2015-16

Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane

106

2014-15

Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn

87

2013-14

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby

104

2012-13

Tampa Bay Lightning

Martin St. Louis

60

2011-12

Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin

109

2010-11

Vancouver Canucks

Daniel Sedin

104

2009-10

Vancouver Canucks

Henrik Sedin

112

