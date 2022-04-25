The art of resilience: how the museum has endured through crisis

Veronica Esposito
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Win McNamee/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Museum: A Short History of Crisis and Resilience was a book born out of the pandemic. Originally conceived in early 2020 as a look at the current state of museums and where they were headed in the future, the project took on a new meaning – and a new trajectory – as the coronavirus swept across the globe. “Like a lot of people, I started to think back to the 1918 flu epidemic,” author Samuel Redman said to the Guardian. “I was surprised to learn that not many people had written about how that pandemic had impacted museums. As Covid continued to spread, I just couldn’t stop thinking about how museums had dealt with crisis moments in the past and how that would inform the current crisis and problems they’d face in the future.”

Related: ‘It’s artwashing’: can galleries wean themselves off Russian oligarch loot?

What emerged from that moment is a slender, taut work of scholarship that explores how museums have responded to crises both external and internal, beginning with the massive 1865 fire at the Smithsonian. In addition to the Smithsonian fire and the Spanish flu, Redman also looks at cataclysms like the Great Depression, the second world war, the coronavirus and the national protests following the death of George Floyd, as well as more existential crises like the culture wars of the 1980s and 90s and museums’ own legacies as agents of colonialism and exploitation.

Across the sweep of these various pivot points, The Museum distills the core values and unique contributions that have allowed this institution to stay vital – and relatively consistent – throughout decades of transformation. For Redman, emergencies are the perfect moment to name these elusive qualities, as they are times when museums are forced to confront basic questions about their priorities, their core constituencies and their essential tasks.

“During crises, museums ask questions about power and who gets to determine what stories are told or foregrounded, who gets to determine how those things are exhibited, framed, and talked about,” he said.

“One of the reasons I became so interested in crisis is because these periods make acute questions about what museums should be. They suddenly go from being abstract questions to being very concrete and real.”

When it comes to these pivot points, not all are of the same usefulness. Redman judges that the Smithsonian fire and the Great Depression instigated fundamental changes in how museums operate, whereas the 1918 pandemic and the 1970s art strike – a New York–based artists’ movement against racism, sexism and the Vietnam war – failed to inspire much lasting change or self-reflection. Overall, Redman judges that museums have done relatively well in meeting crisis moments, proving to be very resilient institutions that have stood the test of time while other fixtures of 19th-century life have long been forgotten.

Whitney Museum Of American Art in 2020
The Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan, in this 2020 picture. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

One of the fascinating insights of The Museum is that as museums have become more long-lived institutions in American cultural life, their crises have become more existential and inward-focused. In earlier eras, the crises that predominated among museums tended to be the likes of fires that destroyed buildings and priceless artifacts, or wars and economic upheaval that shuttered society and sapped its resources. But as society transformed, with museums proliferating and developing an institutionalized status as purveyors of truth, they began to confront different kinds of crises altogether, injecting large doses of politics and culture wars into their operations.

Redman exemplifies these new sorts of existential emergencies with the attempted Smithsonian exhibition of the Enola Gay, the infamous plane that dropped an atomic weapon on Hiroshima. Planned for 1995, the 50th anniversary of the bombing, the exhibition was originally conceived to contextualize the Enola Gay with a frank admission of the horror and tragedy that it brought, including photographs of victims of the atomic bomb that were enlarged and displayed to seem as though they were staring into the faces of museum-goers. However, the debate around what the Los Angeles Times called the “most controversial exhibit ever staged” became so acrimonious that the exhibit only emerged in radically truncated form, a meek display of the fuselage of the Enola Gay, and nothing more.

Looking back on this disappointing episode, Redman concludes that museums that “leaned into” such culture war controversies, using them to “more deeply consider their role in society” and “seek ways to thoughtfully take on difficult subjects”, tended to emerge from the 80s and 90s more powerful and resilient.

Whereas the early chapters of The Museum read as more scholarly and informational, as Redman moves up through the arts strike of the 70s, the culture wars that closed out last century, and the new challenges of the past two decades, the book takes on a tone that pleasingly blends scholarship with Redman’s personal voice. Although he largely writes with a historian’s distanced, impartial prose, Redman does become more assertive as he moves closer to the moments of the present day, seemingly more comfortable airing his own opinion. Discussing protests following the death of George Floyd, as well as the riot at the Capitol following the incendiary speech given by Donald Trump, his frustration is apparent, and he challenges museums to reckon with their own pasts and seize their destiny as truth-purveyors for the communities around them.

In order to do this, museums must jump into national debates while they are going on, and on that score Redman expects much improvement. “There’s a lot of room for critique,” he told me, “and I hope that museums continue to foreground questions about race and racism in their collections. I hope this doesn’t turn out to be a single episode but rather is a longer and more continued practice of dealing with questions of racism. There has been resistance to making these statements permanent. I hope there’s a larger re-examination of museums’ priorities.” Redman added that, in addition to considering questions of systemic racism, “it’s important for museums to foreground LGBT history in the face of bills like the ‘don’t say gay’ bill in Florida.”

Perhaps more than anything, The Museum demonstrates that crises come in multiple, often unexpected forms, and that past is not necessarily indicative of future. Knowing that, what pivot points does Redman think lie in wait for museums? “It could be anything,” he said. “The Spanish flu was so forgotten in museum memory, because there was so much else going on at that time. So that meant that, when Covid emerged, we weren’t really thinking about, what if there’s another major pandemic? We can see some crises around the corner, but we can’t fully anticipate what challenges lie waiting for us. Future crises really could be anything, and that, I hope, is one of the points that this book makes clear.”

  • The Museum: A Short History of Crisis and Resilience Hardcover is released on 3 May

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said the call came in at 10:36 a.m. for a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said OFS spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. DeFazio said much of the credit goes to Ottawa

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.