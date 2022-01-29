Art Gallery exhibition explores nourishment

·5 min read

The Richmond Art Gallery just opened its newest exhibition NOURISH, which aims to help people find connections to nourishment and care. The exhibition features American poet and writer Jane Wong and Greater Vancouver artist duo Mizzonk (Wan-Yi Lin and Roger Chen).

Curator Nan Capogna says the exhibition is the culmination of nearly two years of planning, after the pandemic delayed her initial plans. However the pandemic also provided a new backdrop for this combination of Wong and Mizzonk’s works.

“We created a new context for bringing these two works together, and issues around nourishment and care seem to come up in (both). I felt that they were very different, but there was also an alignment in terms of some of their themes,” Capogna explains.

“I hope (people) are able to find connections with the work, the ideas in the work, (and) that there is a connection with their own lives. I anticipate that people will be really quite moved by the works because they are narratives that are quite common to everyone.”

The art gallery is also offering public programming that accompanies the exhibition, which runs through April 3. To learn more, click here.

Sculpting with words

Wong started writing as a youngster growing up in New Jersey. She often spent time at her family’s restaurant or the public library across the street.

“So many of the books I read at the public library never featured protagonists who looked like me or had my experience,” she says. “It felt really important to me as a young person to share my heritage and my own Chinese-American experience.”

Wong’s main piece on display at the Richmond Art Gallery is called After Preparing the Altar, The Ghosts Feast Feverishly. To read the whole poem, people must walk around the table and look at bowls that hold fragments of the text.

“On the page, to some degree, a poem has to begin and end somewhere,” says Wong. “The fact that it’s on the table now as a sculpture, the poem literally does not end. To translate that into a sculpture gives another voice or breath of air to a poem.”

She adds that her mom’s family is able to experience her work despite not having strong English skills. She appreciates being able to lift her words off the page and give them a new shape.

Wong’s mom, a gifted storyteller she describes as the “centre of the party,” is her primary inspiration. But the cultural and sensory nature of food is also a source of ideas and motivation.

“During COVID and the early days of quarantine, I had a lot of trouble focusing on writing anything. So I would just cook. Then I (thought): that’s a poem, maybe this soup is a poem,” says Wong.

She wants people to take away the contrasting ideas of gluttony and scarcity. The table poem also evokes the history of hunger in many Chinese families, tracing back to the period prior to the Cultural Revolution when millions starved to death. Wong says the voice of the bowls is that of her family members who didn’t survive, but who want to pass on a message of celebrating and sharing a meal.

“Even though it’s such a dark, grief-filled, loss-filled time (with) a lot of trauma, I really wanted this poem to feel joyful like a feast,” says Wong.

And in the accompanying video piece, Wong cuts the words of her poem out of rice paper, folds them into dumplings and eats them. She’s grateful for the connection between folding dumplings—which she did at her family’s restaurant growing up—and the poetry that consumes her time now.

Inspired by open space

Mizzonk’s work Six Acres is named after the duo’s home, a property of the same size. Wan-Yi Lin and Roger Chen have collaborated since sharing a studio in Brooklyn, New York, and find inspiration in the natural environment that surrounds them. Six Acres came about in 2019 when Lin was working with watercolour paint for the first time.

“I think naturally both of us are very hands-on people, so we like to explore possibilities through mediums,” says Lin. “In a natural setting like this, we’re very into the introspection and reflection and very interested in the topics of self-observing, so our place has really set a foundation for us in our art practice.”

Lin and Chen made the move from New York following the events of 9/11. Chen explains the tragedy made them realize that life can be fragile and short, in addition to impacting their business in architectural model-making.

“We had a chance to reflect on what we really want to do with our lives and where we want to live, and it was very clear that we wanted the freedom to create rather than to provide services to others. It’s always been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid to live in nature, so we followed our hearts and our intuition and moved to a rural place,” says Chen.

The piece on display in Richmond is a video installation made by animating a series of watercolour drawings. This is the first time the animations will be shown, and Lin continues to work on more paintings for the series.

“Just have a little faith in intuition, and don’t underestimate what taking a stroll in nature can do,” says Lin of the takeaways she hopes people have.

“For us, nature really reminds us that we are connected to something larger. The way we see humans and nature is that they’re connected, not separated. So spending time in nature is like spending time with ourselves, which is self-care.”

Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • NFL Foundation helping build or refurbish football fields

    The NFL Foundation is awarding a variety of organizations in 30 locales with a total of $6 million to build or refurbish neighborhood football fields. The awards are the most in a single year since the NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots Field Grant Program began in 1998, and bring the program’s total commitment to $58 million, resulting in the creation or refurbishment of 416 fields nationwide. All fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, light

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Australian Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close

  • MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

    Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Reimer, Sharks beat Capitals 4-1 to snap 2-game skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad's old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose's best penalty killer when Washington came up empty on four power plays. Noah Gregor scored his second goal of the season and Nicolas Meloche had the first of his NHL career to help get the Sharks’ four-game East Coast trip off

  • Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as controversial forward joins Oilers

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane knows signing with the Edmonton Oilers won't be a move universally loved by the team’s fans. Edmonton will be his fifth NHL city, and the Oilers the fourth franchise, for which the 30-year-old has played. There will be questions about his past — from suspensions due to violations of COVID protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. His contract was voided by the San Jose Sharks. The biggest headlines of his career, though, came from allegations of abuse

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p

  • Memories run deep as Canadian men return to San Pedro Sula for World Cup qualifier

    Memories of San Pedro Sula are hard to shake. For members of the Canadian men's team who were there Oct. 16, 2012, for a decisive World Cup qualifying game against Honduras, the 8-1 loss at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano is like an ugly, hard-to-remove tattoo. The lopsided defeat was doubly painful because the Canadians came into the game knowing they only needed a draw to make the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the first time since the leadup to France '98. "That was probably our bi

  • Give Pokémon guns, and you get Palworld

    This game is the perfect mix of cuteness and darkness.