New Art Exhibit at Station Arts

There is a new exhibit to be viewed at the Station Arts Centre in Rosthern and for those committed to understanding and walking the path of reconciliation it should definitely be on the calendar as a “to do” item. Saskatchewan artist, Donna Langhorne describes her exhibition in this way:

"Common Truths continues my work of examining how challenges facing Indigenous people today can be identified and addressed artistically with reference to traditional teachings and concepts. Since 2015 I have been specializing in the use of the Woodlands style innovated by renowned Anishinaabe painter Norval Morrisseau. This was at the encouragement of recognized elders and practitioners in the Woodlands movement. As a member of Fishing Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan [Plains Ojibway], my ancestral roots are Anishinaabe. I have been drawn to this movement and my voice is wholly authentic and endorsed by this community of artists. This has served as a calling for me and has proven to be immensely fulfilling artistically.”

Nicole Thiessen, Programming Director at the Station Arts Co-operative was excited to bring the exhibit to the Station Arts and the people of Rosthern and area.

“We have just put up this amazingly rich and layered exhibit by Donna Langhorne who is an Anishinaabe nation artist, a member of the Fishing Lake First Nation and lifelong resident of Air Ronge, SK. She is the mother of three children and has been working in Northern Saskatchewan as a self-taught professional artist since 2010. Her show includes a series of 20 paintings done in a Woodlands style that convey meaning through various visual elements. Common Truths recognizes the experiences of Indigenous peoples and the ongoing impact of colonialism that can be difficult to confront. Each artwork depicts a doodem as a beacon of hope and healing for its associated issue, which includes lost traditions, treaty betrayal, residential schools, stereotypes and many more. This remarkable series of paintings adds a forceful perspective to the truth-telling discourse while offering a creatively constructed hope for a brighter future.”

The exhibit can be found in the Kathy Thiessen Art Gallery and admission is free. This project was organized and toured through the Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils’ Arts on the Move program and also received funding assistance from the Canada Council for the Arts. It will be open for viewing at the Station Arts from now until November 19th.

The OSAC is an umbrella organization that facilitates community arts councils and schools to tour and hold live musical and theatre performances, visual art exhibitions, workshops and special events across the province. It is committed to continuing to build relationships with Indigenous peoples as well as those representing other cultural groups from around the world who make Saskatchewan the diverse place it is.

“This project furthered my examination of how challenges facing Indigenous people today can be addressed artistically with reference to traditional teachings and concepts.”– Donna Langhorne

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder