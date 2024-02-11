Art Directors Guild Awards Winners List – Updating Live

Tonight’s the big night for production design pros. The 28th annual Art Directors Guild Awards for film, TV and theaters in 14 categories are being handed out at Ovation Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom, and Deadline is updating the winners live as they are announced. See the list below, followed by the remaining nominees.

The first statuette of the night, for Short Format and Music Videos went to production designer Ethan Tobman and the team behind Taylor Swift’s video for “I Can See You.”

More from Deadline

The guild divides its top film prizes into Fantasy, Period and Contemporary Feature categories. Since the trophy show launched in 1996, the winner of one of those has gone on to win the Art Direction/Production Design Oscar in 18 of the 27 years. It had a run of nine in a row snapped last year, when All Quiet on the Western Front went on to score the Academy Award after the Art Directors lauded Everything Everywhere All at Once (Fantasy), Babylon (Period) and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Contemporary).

The Morning Show director and producer and two-time ER Emmy winner Mimi Leder will receive ADG’s 2024 Cinematic Imagery Award, and the group is presenting a quartet of career honors to storyboard artist David Lowery, set desinger Greg Papalia, production designer Wynn P. Thomas and scenic artist Francine West.

The late production designer Lawrence G. Paull, a Blade Runner Oscar nominee whose credits also include Back to the Future and Romancing the Stone, will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame during the ceremony.

Story continues

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild — IATSE Local 800 — represents 3,300 members who work in film, TV and theater as production designers and art directors; scenic, title and graphic artists; set designers and model makers; illustrators and matte artists.

The Neighborhood and New Girl actor Max Greenfield is hosting the 2024 ADC Awards. Here are the winners so far, followed by the remaining nominees:

Winners

SHORT FORMAT & MUSIC VIDEOS

Taylor Swift: “I Can See You”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

Nominees

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Asteroid City

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Killers of the Flower Moon

Production Designer: Jack Fisk

Maestro

Production Designer: Kevin Thompson

Napoleon

Production Designer: Arthur Max

Oppenheimer

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Barbie

Production Designer: Sarah Greenwood

The Creator

Production Designer: James Clyne

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Production Designer: Beth Mickle

Poor Things

Production Designers: James Price, Shona Heath

Wonka

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Beau Is Afraid

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

John Wick: Chapter 4

Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh

The Killer

Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Production Designer: Gary Freeman

Saltburn

Production Designer: Suzie Davies

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boy and the Heron

Art Director: Yoji Takeshinge

Elemental

Production Designer: Don Shank

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Production Designer: Patrick O’Keefe

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Production Designer: Guillaume Aretos

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Production Designer: Yashar Kassai

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Crown: “Sleep Dearie Sleep”

Production Designer: Martin Childs

The Gilded Age: “His Grace the Duke,” “Close Enough to Touch,” “Warning Shots”

Production Designer: Bob Shaw

The Great: “You the People,” “Fun,” “Peter and the Wolf”

Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Susan”

Production Designer: Bill Groom

Perry Mason: “Chapter Eleven”

Production Designer: Keith Cunningham

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

For All Mankind: “The Bear Hug”

Production Designer: Seth Reed

The Last of Us: “Infected”

Production Designer: John Paino

Loki: “Ouroboros”

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

The Mandalorian: “Chapter 23: The Spies”

Production Designers: Doug Chiang, Andrew L. Jones

Silo: “Machines”

Production Designer: Gavin Bocquet

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Fargo: “Trials and Tribulations”

Production Designer: Trevor Smith

The Morning Show: “The Kármán Line,” “Ghost in the Machine,” “Love Island”

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Poker Face: “Escape From Shit Mountain”

Production Designer: Judy Rhee

Succession: “America Decides”

Production Designer: Stephen Carter

Yellowjackets: “Digestif”

Production Designer: Margot Ready

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

All the Light We Cannot See

Production Designer: Simon Elliott

A Murder at the End of the World

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

Beef

Production Designer: Grace Yun

Daisy Jones & The Six

Production Designer: Jessica Kender

Lessons in Chemistry

Production Designer: Cat Smith

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Bear: “Omelette”

Production Designer: Merje Veski

Only Murders in the Building: “Sitzprobe,” “Opening Night”

Production Designer: Patrick Howe

Our Flag Means Death: “Impossible Birds,” “Red Flags,” “Man on Fire”

Production Designer: Ra Vincent

Reservation Dogs: “Deer Lady”

Production Designer: Brandon Tonner-Connolly

What We Do in the Shadows: “A Weekend at Morrigan Manor”

Production Designer: Shayne Fox

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Bob ❤ Abishola: “Twerk O’ Clock”

Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

Bunk’d: “The Glitching Hour”

Production Designer: Kelly Hogan

The Conners: “Road Trip and Guilt Trip”

Production Designer: Jerry Dunn

Frasier: “Moving In”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

That 90’s Show: “Free Leia”

Production Designer: Greg J. Grande

VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “I’m Clapping From My Puss,” “What Kind of Medicine Does Dr. King Practice?,” “Peek-A-Boob, Your Titty’s Out”

Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

History of the World, Part II: “VIII”

Production Designer: Monica Sotto

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Blame it on the Edit”

Production Designer: Gianna Costa

Saturday Night Live: “Jenna Ortega/The 1975,” “Nate Bargatze/Foo Fighters”

Production Designers: Keith Ian Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio

Squid Game: The Challenge: “War”

Production Designers: Mathieu Weekes, Benjamin Norman

VARIETY SPECIAL

76th Annual Tony Awards

Production Designer: Steve Bass

80th Golden Globe Awards

Production Designer: Brian Stonestreet

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Production Designer: Bruce Ryan

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Production Designer: Misty Buckley

The Weeknd: Live at Sofi Stadium

Production Designer: Es Devlin

COMMERCIALS

Apple: The New Macbook Pro: “Scary Fast”

Production Designer: François Audouy

Booking.com: “Somewhere, Anywhere,” The Musical

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Dom Perignon: “Lady Gaga – The Labor of Creation”

Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

Giorgio Armani: “Armani Si”

Production Designer: Annie Beauchamp

M&M’s: “Ma&Ya’s”

Production Designer: Natalie Groce

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.