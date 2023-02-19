Art Directors Guild Awards Winners List – Updating Live

The 27th annual Art Directors Guild Awards are being handed out tonight at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, and Deadline is updating the winners as they are announced. Check out the list below.

Yvette Nicole Brown hosts tonight’s ADG Awards which recognize excellence in production design and art direction in 14 categories spanning film, TV, commercials and music videos. Since the guild launched its trophy show in 1996, one of its top prize winners — for Fantasy, Period or Contemporary Feature — or has gone on to win the Art Direction/Production Design Oscar in 18 of the 26 years, including the past nine in a row. Last year’s ADG’s Fantasy Film winner Dune went on to score the Academy Award.

The show kicked off with the presentation of the William Cameron Menzies Award to Guillermo del Toro, who stressed the importance of community and collaboration in his acceptance speech. It was followed soon after with del Toro’s Pinocchio winning for Animated Feature Film.

Vying for the Production Design Oscar next month are the teams behind All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, Elvis and The Fabelmans. All of those also are for up an ADG Award for Period Feature Film except Avatar, which is in the Fantasy category.

Tonight’s show will honor producing partners Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin with the Cinematic Imagery Award, presented by Nicole Kidman, and Guillermo del Toro with the William Cameron Menzies Award, presented by Peter Ramsey. The 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awards honorees are set designer Luis G, Hoyos, production designer Lilly Kilvert, graphic designer Michael Denering.

ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.

Here are the winners announced so far at the 2023 Art Directors Guild Awards:

SHORT FORMAT: MUSIC VIDEO OR WEBSERIES

Adele “I Drink Wine”; Production Designer: Liam Moore

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Pachinko: “Chapter One”; Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop

