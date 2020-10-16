Art created in response to lockdown on show

Art created in response to lockdown – from face masks to family portraits – is going on show.

The Way I See It is a collection of 221 pieces of work by those aged between two and 28.

They include drawing and painting, photography, film, writing and animation.

Flowers I have seen in Lockdown by Ella, London (Heart n Soul)

Works, which appear on the Google Arts & Culture platform, include My Face Mask Design In Lockdown and Flowers I Have Seen In Lockdown.

One photograph – Out Of Milk!! I’m Popping To The Shops shows the photographer’s “dad during lockdown, experimenting with finding safe ways to travel”.

Together features a family in a doorway with the young photographer saying “we tried lots of ideas with one person in the doorway and then decided it would be fun to try and get us all in the doorway.”

Out Of Milk!! I'm Popping To The Shops by Eric and Nicole (Dancefest)

Caroline Dinenage, minister for digital and culture, said: “Creative arts provided a much-needed release for many people throughout lockdown.

“This exhibition champions the positive role of the arts and showcases the talents of many creative young people.

“I urge everyone to explore the wide range of creative works on display in the online exhibition, and hope it inspires many more to pick up a paintbrush or pen a poem themselves.”

Together by Kevin, Clare, Danny, Jessie and Ruby (Dancefest)

The exhibition was created with Arts Council England and Google Arts & Culture.

The collection is at http://g.co/TheWayISeeIt