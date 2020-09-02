Art Basel Miami Beach has been canceled this year because of COVID-19

The organizers of the annual Art Basel Miami Beach fair, a key cultural and economic event for the region, announced Wednesday they have canceled this year’s edition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a brief statement, Art Basel officials said they had little choice given the continued uncertainty over the pandemic’s course, international travel restrictions and quarantine regulations across the county. The fair had been scheduled to take place Dec. 3-6 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

‘It is with great regret and disappointment that we announce the cancellation of our December show in Miami Beach, as we know how crucial our show is for our galleries, as well as for the greater Miami arts community and economy,” Noah Horowitz, Art Basel’s Americas director, said in the statement. “We thank everyone who shared their perspectives and insights with us over the past months and weeks and look forward to returning to Miami Beach next year to deliver a successful show.”

Art Basel’s parent company, which has been struggling financially, earlier this year canceled its main fair in Basel, Switzerland, and a sister fair in Hong Kong because of the pandemic.

This story will be updated.