Art Basel Just Unveiled Its 2023 Switzerland Lineup. Here’s Who Going to Be There.

Maximilíano Durón for ARTNews
For its upcoming 2023 marquee edition in Switzerland, Art Basel has lined up 285 galleries from 36 countries and territories to show from June 15 to 18 at its longtime home, the Messe Basel, with preview days set to take place on June 13 and 14.

Of those 285 galleries, 21 have never before shown at Art Basel, the world’s top art fair. This year’s number of participants is on par with last year’s edition, which featured 289 exhibitors.

Among those first-timers, three galleries will be featured in the main Galleries section: Blank Projects (of Cape Town), Empty Gallery (Hong Kong) and Offer Waterman (London). They will join such enterprises as mega-galleries Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace and David Zwirner.

Other blue-chip outfits that will show at the fair include Sadie Coles HQ, Paula Cooper Gallery, Massimo De Carlo, Gladstone Gallery, Marian Goodman Gallery, Gallery Hyundai, Xavier Hufkens, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, David Kordansky Gallery, Kurimanzutto, Lehmann Maupin, Galerie Lelong & Co., Lisson Gallery, Matthew Marks Gallery, Victoria Miro, Thaddaeus Ropac, Jack Shainman Gallery, Templon and White Cube.

This edition of Art Basel marks the first under the leadership of Noah Horowitz, who was appointed CEO last October. In a statement, Horowitz said, “I am incredibly excited to welcome the international art community to Basel in June for another premier edition of our show and my first as the organization’s CEO. Ranging from bold contemporary positions to rare presentations by 20th-century icons, our Basel fair will once again reaffirm its pre-eminent position as a platform for discovery and encounters that drive the art world.”

In addition to the main galleries section, Art Basel also has three other sectors: Editions, comprising 10 galleries focused on printed and edition work; Feature, with 16 galleries (half of which are first-time participants) that will present art historically significant work; and Statements, with solo artist presentations by 18 galleries (10 of which will take part in the fair for the first time). The fair will also introduce the Kabinett section, already a part of its Hong Kong and Miami Beach fairs, to the main Basel fair; selected galleries present a specially curated section as part of Kabinett within their main booth.

Highlights in the Feature section include presentations for Belkis Ayón by David Castillo (of Miami), Senga Nengudi by Thomas Erben Gallery (New York) and Arthur Simms by Martos Gallery (New York). In the Statement section, New York’s Broadway gallery will present work by Sky Hopkina, Gaga (of Mexico City and Los Angeles) will show Karla Kaplun, and London’s Soft Opening will display work by Sin Wai Kin.

Additionally, Latifa Echakhch, who represented Switzerland at the 2022 Venice Biennale, will present a new site-specific work, as part of the fair’s Parcours section, which is curated by Samuel Leuenberger and will feature some 20 other works. For the piece, Echakhch will install a “sprawling superstructure situated in the Messeplatz will act as the backdrop for a series of live concerts and performances organized in collaboration with Luc Meier, director of La Becque Artist Residency,” according to a release.

The full exhibitor list can be found below:

Galleries

303 Gallery

New York

47 Canal

New York

A Gentil Carioca

Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo

Miguel Abreu Gallery

New York

Acquavella Galleries

New York, Palm Beach

Air de Paris

Romainville

Galería Juana de Aizpuru

Madrid

Andréhn-Schiptjenko

Paris, Stockholm

Antenna Space

Shanghai

Applicat-Prazan

Paris

The Approach

London

Art : Concept

Paris

Alfonso Artiaco

Napoli

Balice Hertling

Paris

von Bartha

København, Basel

galería elba benítez

Madrid

Bernier/Eliades

Athens, Brussels

blank projects

Cape Town

Daniel Blau

Salzburg, Munich

Blum & Poe

Tokyo, Los Angeles, New York

Marianne Boesky Gallery

New York

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery

Los Angeles, New York

Bortolami

New York

Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi

Berlin

BQ

Berlin

The Breeder

Athens

Ben Brown Fine Arts

Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach

Galerie Buchholz

Berlin, Cologne, New York

Cabinet

London

Campoli Presti

Paris, London

Canada

New York

Galerie Gisela Capitain

Berlin, Cologne

Cardi Gallery

Milan, London

carlier gebauer

Berlin, Madrid

Carlos/Ishikawa

London

Casas Riegner

Bogota

Galeria Pedro Cera

Lisbon

Cheim & Read

New York

Chemould Prescott Road

Mumbai

ChertLüdde

Berlin

Mehdi Chouakri

Berlin

Clearing

Brussels, Los Angeles, New York

James Cohan Gallery

New York

Sadie Coles HQ

London

Contemporary Fine Arts

Berlin

Galleria Continua

São Paulo, Beijing, La Habana, Boissy-le-Châtel,
Paris, Roma, San Gimignano

Paula Cooper Gallery

New York, Palm Beach

Pilar Corrias

London

Galleria Raffaella Cortese

Milan

Galerie Chantal Crousel

Paris

Croy Nielsen

Vienna

Thomas Dane Gallery

London, Naples

MassimoDeCarlo

Hong Kong, Paris, Milan, London

Jeffrey Deitch

Los Angeles, New York

dépendance

Brussels

Di Donna

New York

Ecart

Geneva

Galerie Eigen + Art

Berlin, Leipzig

galerie frank elbaz

Paris

Empty Gallery

Hong Kong

Essex Street/Maxwell Graham

New York

Experimenter

Kolkata

Konrad Fischer Galerie

Berlin, Düsseldorf

Foksal Gallery Foundation

Warsaw

Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel

Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo

Fraenkel Gallery

San Francisco

Peter Freeman, Inc.

New York

Stephen Friedman Gallery

London

Frith Street Gallery

London

Gagosian

Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel,
Geneva, London, Beverly Hills, New York

Galerie 1900-2000

Paris

Galleria dello Scudo

Verona

gb agency

Paris

Gladstone Gallery

Brussels, Roma, New York

Gomide & Co

São Paulo

Galería Elvira González

Madrid

Goodman Gallery

Cape Town, Johannesburg, London

Marian Goodman Gallery

Paris, London, New York

Galerie Bärbel Grässlin

Frankfurt

Gray

Chicago, New York

Alexander Gray Associates

Germantown, New York

Howard Greenberg Gallery

New York

Greene Naftali

New York

greengrassi

London

Galerie Karsten Greve

St. Moritz, Cologne, Paris

Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art

Lisbon

Galerie Michael Haas

Berlin

Hamiltons

London

Hauser & Wirth

Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, Sankt Moritz,
Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York

Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert

London

Herald St

London

Galerie Max Hetzler

Paris, Berlin, London

Hollybush Gardens

London

Edwynn Houk Gallery

New York

Xavier Hufkens

Brussels

Gallery Hyundai

Seoul

A arte Invernizzi

Milan

Taka Ishii Gallery

Tokyo

Bernard Jacobson Gallery

London

Alison Jacques

London

Galerie Martin Janda

Vienna

Catriona Jeffries

Vancouver

Jenkins Johnson Gallery

New York, San Francisco

JTT

New York

Annely Juda Fine Art

London

Kadel Willborn

Düsseldorf

Casey Kaplan

New York

Jan Kaps

Cologne

Karma International

Zürich

kaufmann repetto

Milan, New York

Sean Kelly

New York

Kerlin Gallery

Dublin

Anton Kern Gallery

New York

Kewenig

Berlin, Palma de Mallorca

Kiang Malingue

Hong Kong

Galerie Peter Kilchmann

Zurich

Galerie Knoell

Basel

David Kordansky Gallery

Los Angeles

KOW

Berlin

Andrew Kreps Gallery

New York

Galerie Krinzinger

Vienna

Nicolas Krupp

Basel

K-T Z

Berlin

Kukje Gallery

Busan, Seoul

kurimanzutto

Mexico City, New York

Labor

Mexico City

Galerie Lahumière

Paris

Landau Fine Art

Montreal, Meggen

Layr

Vienna

Simon Lee Gallery

Hong Kong, London

Lehmann Maupin

Seoul, London, New York

Tanya Leighton

Berlin, Los Angeles

Galerie Lelong & Co.

Paris, New York

LGDR

Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York

Galerie Gisèle Linder

Basel

Lisson Gallery

Shanghai, London, East Hampton, New York

Luhring Augustine

New York

Luxembourg + Co.

London

Kate MacGarry

London

Magazzino

Rome

Mai 36 Galerie

Zurich

Gió Marconi

Milan

Matthew Marks Gallery

Los Angeles, New York

Galerie Max Mayer

Düsseldorf

The Mayor Gallery

London

Fergus McCaffrey

New York, Tokyo, St Barthélemy

Galerie Greta Meert

Brussels

Anthony Meier Fine Arts

San Francisco

Galerie Urs Meile

Beijing, Lucerne

Mendes Wood DM

São Paulo, New York, Brussels

Mennour

Paris

Meyer Riegger

Berlin, Karlsruhe

Galleria Massimo Minini

Brescia

Victoria Miro

Venice, London

Mitchell-Innes & Nash

New York

Mnuchin Gallery

New York

Modern Art

London

The Modern Institute

Glasgow

mor charpentier

Bogotá, Paris

Jan Mot

Brussels

mother’s tankstation limited

Dublin, London

Galerie nächst St. Stephan
Rosemarie Schwarzwälder

Vienna

Galerie Nagel Draxler

Berlin, Cologne, Munich

Richard Nagy Ltd.

London

Edward Tyler Nahem

New York

Helly Nahmad Gallery

New York

Galerie Neu

Berlin

neugerriemschneider

Berlin

Galleria Franco Noero

Turin

David Nolan Gallery

New York

Galerie Nordenhake

Berlin, Mexico City, Stockholm

Galerie Nathalie Obadia

Brussels, Paris

OMR

Mexico City

Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma

Rome, Venice

P.P.O.W

New York

Pace Gallery

Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London,
East Hampton, New York, Palm Beach, Palo Alto

Maureen Paley

Hove, London

Peres Projects

Berlin

Perrotin

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, New York

Petzel

New York

Galerie Francesca Pia

Zurich

Galeria Plan B

Berlin, Cluj

Gregor Podnar

Vienna

Galerie Eva Presenhuber

Zurich, New York

ProjecteSD

Barcelona

Galeria Dawid Radziszewski

Warsaw

Almine Rech

Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York

Reena Spaulings Fine Art

Los Angeles, New York

Regen Projects

Los Angeles

Rodeo

Pireas, London

Thaddaeus Ropac

Salzburg, Paris, Paris-Pantin, Seoul, London

Lia Rumma

Milan, Naples

Deborah Schamoni

Munich

Esther Schipper

Berlin

Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle

Munich

Galerie Thomas Schulte

Berlin

Sfeir-Semler Gallery

Hamburg, Beirut

Jack Shainman Gallery

New York

ShanghART Gallery

Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore

Sies + Höke

Düsseldorf

Sikkema Jenkins & Co.

New York

Skarstedt

Paris, London, East Hampton, New York

Skopia / P.-H. Jaccaud

Geneva

Société

Berlin

Galerie Pietro Spartà

Chagny

Sperone Westwater

New York

Sprovieri

London

Sprüth Magers

Hong Kong, Berlin, London, Los Angeles

Nils Stærk

Copenhagen

Galerie Gregor Staiger

Zurich

Stampa

Basel

Standard (Oslo)

Oslo

Galleria Christian Stein

Milan

Stevenson

Amsterdam, Cape Town, Johannesburg

Galeria Luisa Strina

São Paulo

Take Ninagawa

Tokyo

Templon

Brussels, Paris, New York

Galerie Thomas

Munich

Galerie Barbara Thumm

Berlin

Tokyo Gallery + BTAP

Beijing, Tokyo

Tornabuoni Art

Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana

Travesía Cuatro

Guadalajara, Mexico City, Madrid

Galerie Tschudi

Zuoz

Tucci Russo Studio
per l’Arte Contemporanea

Torino, Torre Pellice (Turin)

Galerie Georges-Philippe
& Nathalie Vallois

Paris

Van de Weghe

East Hampton, New York

Vedovi Gallery

Brussels

Vielmetter Los Angeles

Los Angeles

Vitamin Creative Space

Beijing, Guangzhou

Galleri Nicolai Wallner

Copenhagen

Offer Waterman

London

Galerie Barbara Weiss

Berlin

Wentrup

Berlin-Charlottenburg, Hamburg

Michael Werner Gallery

Trebbin, London, New York

White Cube

Hong Kong, London

Barbara Wien

Berlin

Galerie Jocelyn Wolff

Romainville

Galerie Thomas Zander

Cologne

Zeno X Gallery

Antwerp

ZERO…

Milan

David Zwirner

Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York

Features

Gallery Name

Exhibition Spaces

Artist

acb

Budapest

Katalin Ladik

Galerie Carzaniga

Basel

Mark Tobey

David Castillo

Miami

Belkis Ayón

Company Gallery

New York

Colette Lumiere

Thomas Erben Gallery

New York

Senga Nengudi

Galerie Christophe Gaillard

Paris

Richard Nonas

Gajah Gallery

Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Singapore

I Gusti Ayu Kadek (IGAK) Murniasih

Garth Greenan Gallery

New York

Rosalyn Drexler

Pippy Houldsworth Gallery

London

Jacqueline de Jong

M77 Gallery

Milan

Maria Lai

Martos Gallery

New York

Arthur Simms

Millan

São Paulo

Ana Amorim

Michel Rein

Brussels, Paris

Piero Gilardi

Jacky Strenz

Frankfurt

Lynne Cohen

Galerie Bene Taschen

Cologne

Jamel Shabazz

Galerie Zlotowski

Paris

Sonia Delaunay

Statements

Gallery Name

Exhibition Spaces

Artist

Broadway

New York

Sky Hopinka

Chapter NY

New York

Stella Zhong

Cooper Cole

Toronto

Hangama Amiri

Bridget Donahue

New York

Satoshi Kojima

Gaga

Mexico City, Los Angeles

Karla Kaplun

Gypsum Gallery

Cairo

Hend Samir

Hua International

Beijing, Berlin

Gordon Hall

Jhaveri Contemporary

Mumbai

Hardeep Pandhal

LambdaLambdaLambda

Pristina

Brilant Milazimi

Laveronica arte contemporanea

Modica

Adelita Husni Bey

LC Queisser

Tbilisi

Tolia Astakhishvili

Madragoa

Lisbon

Jaime Welsh

Marfa’

Beirut

Raed Yassin

Kendra Jayne Patrick

Bern, New York

Sharona Franklin

sans titre

Paris

Agnes Scherer

SMAC Art Gallery

Cape Town, Johannesburg, Stellenbosch

Bonolo Kavula

Soft Opening

London

Sin Wai Kin

Simone Subal Gallery

New York

Baseera Khan

