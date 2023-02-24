Art Basel Just Unveiled Its 2023 Switzerland Lineup. Here’s Who Going to Be There.

For its upcoming 2023 marquee edition in Switzerland, Art Basel has lined up 285 galleries from 36 countries and territories to show from June 15 to 18 at its longtime home, the Messe Basel, with preview days set to take place on June 13 and 14.

Of those 285 galleries, 21 have never before shown at Art Basel, the world’s top art fair. This year’s number of participants is on par with last year’s edition, which featured 289 exhibitors.

Among those first-timers, three galleries will be featured in the main Galleries section: Blank Projects (of Cape Town), Empty Gallery (Hong Kong) and Offer Waterman (London). They will join such enterprises as mega-galleries Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace and David Zwirner.

Other blue-chip outfits that will show at the fair include Sadie Coles HQ, Paula Cooper Gallery, Massimo De Carlo, Gladstone Gallery, Marian Goodman Gallery, Gallery Hyundai, Xavier Hufkens, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, David Kordansky Gallery, Kurimanzutto, Lehmann Maupin, Galerie Lelong & Co., Lisson Gallery, Matthew Marks Gallery, Victoria Miro, Thaddaeus Ropac, Jack Shainman Gallery, Templon and White Cube.

This edition of Art Basel marks the first under the leadership of Noah Horowitz, who was appointed CEO last October. In a statement, Horowitz said, “I am incredibly excited to welcome the international art community to Basel in June for another premier edition of our show and my first as the organization’s CEO. Ranging from bold contemporary positions to rare presentations by 20th-century icons, our Basel fair will once again reaffirm its pre-eminent position as a platform for discovery and encounters that drive the art world.”

In addition to the main galleries section, Art Basel also has three other sectors: Editions, comprising 10 galleries focused on printed and edition work; Feature, with 16 galleries (half of which are first-time participants) that will present art historically significant work; and Statements, with solo artist presentations by 18 galleries (10 of which will take part in the fair for the first time). The fair will also introduce the Kabinett section, already a part of its Hong Kong and Miami Beach fairs, to the main Basel fair; selected galleries present a specially curated section as part of Kabinett within their main booth.

Highlights in the Feature section include presentations for Belkis Ayón by David Castillo (of Miami), Senga Nengudi by Thomas Erben Gallery (New York) and Arthur Simms by Martos Gallery (New York). In the Statement section, New York’s Broadway gallery will present work by Sky Hopkina, Gaga (of Mexico City and Los Angeles) will show Karla Kaplun, and London’s Soft Opening will display work by Sin Wai Kin.

Additionally, Latifa Echakhch, who represented Switzerland at the 2022 Venice Biennale, will present a new site-specific work, as part of the fair’s Parcours section, which is curated by Samuel Leuenberger and will feature some 20 other works. For the piece, Echakhch will install a “sprawling superstructure situated in the Messeplatz will act as the backdrop for a series of live concerts and performances organized in collaboration with Luc Meier, director of La Becque Artist Residency,” according to a release.

The full exhibitor list can be found below:

Galleries

303 Gallery New York 47 Canal New York A Gentil Carioca Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo Miguel Abreu Gallery New York Acquavella Galleries New York, Palm Beach Air de Paris Romainville Galería Juana de Aizpuru Madrid Andréhn-Schiptjenko Paris, Stockholm Antenna Space Shanghai Applicat-Prazan Paris The Approach London Art : Concept Paris Alfonso Artiaco Napoli Balice Hertling Paris von Bartha København, Basel galería elba benítez Madrid Bernier/Eliades Athens, Brussels blank projects Cape Town Daniel Blau Salzburg, Munich Blum & Poe Tokyo, Los Angeles, New York Marianne Boesky Gallery New York Tanya Bonakdar Gallery Los Angeles, New York Bortolami New York Galerie Isabella Bortolozzi Berlin BQ Berlin The Breeder Athens Ben Brown Fine Arts Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach Galerie Buchholz Berlin, Cologne, New York Cabinet London Campoli Presti Paris, London Canada New York Galerie Gisela Capitain Berlin, Cologne Cardi Gallery Milan, London carlier gebauer Berlin, Madrid Carlos/Ishikawa London Casas Riegner Bogota Galeria Pedro Cera Lisbon Cheim & Read New York Chemould Prescott Road Mumbai ChertLüdde Berlin Mehdi Chouakri Berlin Clearing Brussels, Los Angeles, New York James Cohan Gallery New York Sadie Coles HQ London Contemporary Fine Arts Berlin Galleria Continua São Paulo, Beijing, La Habana, Boissy-le-Châtel,

Paris, Roma, San Gimignano Paula Cooper Gallery New York, Palm Beach Pilar Corrias London Galleria Raffaella Cortese Milan Galerie Chantal Crousel Paris Croy Nielsen Vienna Thomas Dane Gallery London, Naples MassimoDeCarlo Hong Kong, Paris, Milan, London Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles, New York dépendance Brussels Di Donna New York Ecart Geneva Galerie Eigen + Art Berlin, Leipzig galerie frank elbaz Paris Empty Gallery Hong Kong Essex Street/Maxwell Graham New York Experimenter Kolkata Konrad Fischer Galerie Berlin, Düsseldorf Foksal Gallery Foundation Warsaw Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo Fraenkel Gallery San Francisco Peter Freeman, Inc. New York Stephen Friedman Gallery London Frith Street Gallery London Gagosian Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel,

Geneva, London, Beverly Hills, New York Galerie 1900-2000 Paris Galleria dello Scudo Verona gb agency Paris Gladstone Gallery Brussels, Roma, New York Gomide & Co São Paulo Galería Elvira González Madrid Goodman Gallery Cape Town, Johannesburg, London Marian Goodman Gallery Paris, London, New York Galerie Bärbel Grässlin Frankfurt Gray Chicago, New York Alexander Gray Associates Germantown, New York Howard Greenberg Gallery New York Greene Naftali New York greengrassi London Galerie Karsten Greve St. Moritz, Cologne, Paris Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art Lisbon Galerie Michael Haas Berlin Hamiltons London Hauser & Wirth Hong Kong, Ciutadella de Menorca, Gstaad, Sankt Moritz,

Zurich, London, Somerset, Los Angeles, New York Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert London Herald St London Galerie Max Hetzler Paris, Berlin, London Hollybush Gardens London Edwynn Houk Gallery New York Xavier Hufkens Brussels Gallery Hyundai Seoul A arte Invernizzi Milan Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo Bernard Jacobson Gallery London Alison Jacques London Galerie Martin Janda Vienna Catriona Jeffries Vancouver Jenkins Johnson Gallery New York, San Francisco JTT New York Annely Juda Fine Art London Kadel Willborn Düsseldorf Casey Kaplan New York Jan Kaps Cologne Karma International Zürich kaufmann repetto Milan, New York Sean Kelly New York Kerlin Gallery Dublin Anton Kern Gallery New York Kewenig Berlin, Palma de Mallorca Kiang Malingue Hong Kong Galerie Peter Kilchmann Zurich Galerie Knoell Basel David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles KOW Berlin Andrew Kreps Gallery New York Galerie Krinzinger Vienna Nicolas Krupp Basel K-T Z Berlin Kukje Gallery Busan, Seoul kurimanzutto Mexico City, New York Labor Mexico City Galerie Lahumière Paris Landau Fine Art Montreal, Meggen Layr Vienna Simon Lee Gallery Hong Kong, London Lehmann Maupin Seoul, London, New York Tanya Leighton Berlin, Los Angeles Galerie Lelong & Co. Paris, New York LGDR Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York Galerie Gisèle Linder Basel Lisson Gallery Shanghai, London, East Hampton, New York Luhring Augustine New York Luxembourg + Co. London Kate MacGarry London Magazzino Rome Mai 36 Galerie Zurich Gió Marconi Milan Matthew Marks Gallery Los Angeles, New York Galerie Max Mayer Düsseldorf The Mayor Gallery London Fergus McCaffrey New York, Tokyo, St Barthélemy Galerie Greta Meert Brussels Anthony Meier Fine Arts San Francisco Galerie Urs Meile Beijing, Lucerne Mendes Wood DM São Paulo, New York, Brussels Mennour Paris Meyer Riegger Berlin, Karlsruhe Galleria Massimo Minini Brescia Victoria Miro Venice, London Mitchell-Innes & Nash New York Mnuchin Gallery New York Modern Art London The Modern Institute Glasgow mor charpentier Bogotá, Paris Jan Mot Brussels mother’s tankstation limited Dublin, London Galerie nächst St. Stephan

Rosemarie Schwarzwälder Vienna Galerie Nagel Draxler Berlin, Cologne, Munich Richard Nagy Ltd. London Edward Tyler Nahem New York Helly Nahmad Gallery New York Galerie Neu Berlin neugerriemschneider Berlin Galleria Franco Noero Turin David Nolan Gallery New York Galerie Nordenhake Berlin, Mexico City, Stockholm Galerie Nathalie Obadia Brussels, Paris OMR Mexico City Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma Rome, Venice P.P.O.W New York Pace Gallery Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London,

East Hampton, New York, Palm Beach, Palo Alto Maureen Paley Hove, London Peres Projects Berlin Perrotin Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, New York Petzel New York Galerie Francesca Pia Zurich Galeria Plan B Berlin, Cluj Gregor Podnar Vienna Galerie Eva Presenhuber Zurich, New York ProjecteSD Barcelona Galeria Dawid Radziszewski Warsaw Almine Rech Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York Reena Spaulings Fine Art Los Angeles, New York Regen Projects Los Angeles Rodeo Pireas, London Thaddaeus Ropac Salzburg, Paris, Paris-Pantin, Seoul, London Lia Rumma Milan, Naples Deborah Schamoni Munich Esther Schipper Berlin Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle Munich Galerie Thomas Schulte Berlin Sfeir-Semler Gallery Hamburg, Beirut Jack Shainman Gallery New York ShanghART Gallery Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore Sies + Höke Düsseldorf Sikkema Jenkins & Co. New York Skarstedt Paris, London, East Hampton, New York Skopia / P.-H. Jaccaud Geneva Société Berlin Galerie Pietro Spartà Chagny Sperone Westwater New York Sprovieri London Sprüth Magers Hong Kong, Berlin, London, Los Angeles Nils Stærk Copenhagen Galerie Gregor Staiger Zurich Stampa Basel Standard (Oslo) Oslo Galleria Christian Stein Milan Stevenson Amsterdam, Cape Town, Johannesburg Galeria Luisa Strina São Paulo Take Ninagawa Tokyo Templon Brussels, Paris, New York Galerie Thomas Munich Galerie Barbara Thumm Berlin Tokyo Gallery + BTAP Beijing, Tokyo Tornabuoni Art Paris, Florence, Forte dei Marmi, Milan, Crans Montana Travesía Cuatro Guadalajara, Mexico City, Madrid Galerie Tschudi Zuoz Tucci Russo Studio

per l’Arte Contemporanea Torino, Torre Pellice (Turin) Galerie Georges-Philippe

& Nathalie Vallois Paris Van de Weghe East Hampton, New York Vedovi Gallery Brussels Vielmetter Los Angeles Los Angeles Vitamin Creative Space Beijing, Guangzhou Galleri Nicolai Wallner Copenhagen Offer Waterman London Galerie Barbara Weiss Berlin Wentrup Berlin-Charlottenburg, Hamburg Michael Werner Gallery Trebbin, London, New York White Cube Hong Kong, London Barbara Wien Berlin Galerie Jocelyn Wolff Romainville Galerie Thomas Zander Cologne Zeno X Gallery Antwerp ZERO… Milan David Zwirner Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York

Features

Gallery Name Exhibition Spaces Artist acb Budapest Katalin Ladik Galerie Carzaniga Basel Mark Tobey David Castillo Miami Belkis Ayón Company Gallery New York Colette Lumiere Thomas Erben Gallery New York Senga Nengudi Galerie Christophe Gaillard Paris Richard Nonas Gajah Gallery Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Singapore I Gusti Ayu Kadek (IGAK) Murniasih Garth Greenan Gallery New York Rosalyn Drexler Pippy Houldsworth Gallery London Jacqueline de Jong M77 Gallery Milan Maria Lai Martos Gallery New York Arthur Simms Millan São Paulo Ana Amorim Michel Rein Brussels, Paris Piero Gilardi Jacky Strenz Frankfurt Lynne Cohen Galerie Bene Taschen Cologne Jamel Shabazz Galerie Zlotowski Paris Sonia Delaunay

Statements

Gallery Name Exhibition Spaces Artist Broadway New York Sky Hopinka Chapter NY New York Stella Zhong Cooper Cole Toronto Hangama Amiri Bridget Donahue New York Satoshi Kojima Gaga Mexico City, Los Angeles Karla Kaplun Gypsum Gallery Cairo Hend Samir Hua International Beijing, Berlin Gordon Hall Jhaveri Contemporary Mumbai Hardeep Pandhal LambdaLambdaLambda Pristina Brilant Milazimi Laveronica arte contemporanea Modica Adelita Husni Bey LC Queisser Tbilisi Tolia Astakhishvili Madragoa Lisbon Jaime Welsh Marfa’ Beirut Raed Yassin Kendra Jayne Patrick Bern, New York Sharona Franklin sans titre Paris Agnes Scherer SMAC Art Gallery Cape Town, Johannesburg, Stellenbosch Bonolo Kavula Soft Opening London Sin Wai Kin Simone Subal Gallery New York Baseera Khan

