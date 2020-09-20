Arson, 2nd-degree murder charges laid in Slave Lake case

A suspect has been charged in a 2019 Slave Lake arson and homicide of a 30-year-old man.

The body of Darren Dawson was discovered while fire crews were putting out a blaze about 20 kilometres west of Slave Lake on May 31. The fire was unrelated to area wildfires burning at the time, and an autopsy determined that the manner of Dawson's death was a homicide.

RCMP's major crimes unit began investigating, and announced charges in the case Saturday.

The 24-year-old suspect was already in custody on an unrelated matter when investigators laid charges of second-degree murder, arson and offering an indignity to a dead body against him.

Slave Lake is about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.