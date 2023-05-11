Arsene Wenger tells Harry Kane to STAY at Tottenham this summer

Arsene Wenger has told Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham this summer, but couldn't resist having a dig at his former foes.

The striker is approaching the final year of a contract signed in 2018 as Spurs face up to a 15th year without silverware, extending the England captain's barren run.

Kane has widely been linked with a move away from Spurs in recent years, with the likes of Manchester United keen on a summer deal, but interviews this week suggest he is open to staying put for now.

Wenger agrees that Kane is better off giving Spurs another chance to win a trophy, before having every option available to him in a year's time.

He said on BeIN Sport: "If you are his agent, Harry Kane has one year to go, in one year he is completely free, what do you tell him?

"Give your club a last chance and then you go. It’s not about money, but, in the end, it’s always about money. He will not go for less than £80million. You don’t find strikers of that quality."

Kane has recently spoken of a desire to change the culture at Spurs and is planning to have talks with the likes of chairman Daniel Levy ahead of the new season.

Wenger believes Kane is saying "that not everybody gives the maximum to perform during training to be good enough in the game."

The former Arsenal manager added: "Is it down the character of the players or is it down to the whole atmosphere inside the training ground or the coaches? I don’t know.

"You need to live every day with players to know what’s really going on, and what works and what doesn’t work. You have to create a culture inside the club that allows the players to perform.

"You need clear rules for everybody to see what you tolerate and what you don’t tolerate. When you talk about values, most of the time it is [about] what is not tolerated.

"Players like Harry Kane have high standards. He is now frustrated because for years the team looked on the way up. Since two or three years they look to have failed again."