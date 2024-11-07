Arsenal's Rice set to play on despite broken toe

Declan Rice has started in nine Premier League games for Arsenal this season [Getty Images]

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is set to continue playing despite a broken toe.

Rice picked up the injury in Arsenal's defeat by Newcastle and missed the Gunners' loss to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

However, the 25-year-old has been included in Lee Carsley's 26-man-squad for England's upcoming games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, and there is optimism he will be fit for Arsenal's Premier League game at Chelsea on Sunday (16:30 GMT).

Mikel Arteta's side go into the match with their London rivals on the back of two 1-0 defeats.

Arsenal are seven points off the top of the table and have lost two of their past three league games.

Rice's midfielder partner Martin Odegaard returned from a two-month injury lay-off in the defeat at the San Siro.