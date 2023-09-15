Arsenal's biggest side since the 'Invincibles' ready to smash Goodison Park hoodoo

Arsenal’s first-choice lineup now has an average height of 1.84 metres - David Price/Arsenal FC

The tunnel area at Goodison Park is famously cramped and it will feel especially tight for the two sets of players this Sunday when Arsenal arrive on Merseyside with their most physically-imposing team since the ‘Invincibles’ ruled English football.

Arsenal? Physically imposing? This is not the usual way of things but it is the new reality for the north Londonders, who in recent years have deliberately and precisely targeted players who can make them tough again.

The end result of the beefing-up process, which accelerated dramatically this summer with the arrivals of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, is that Arsenal’s expected lineup at Goodison Park will have an average height of 1.84 metres. Not since the 2003/04 campaign, when the likes of Sol Campbell, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry dominated their opponents so completely, have Arsenal boasted such size in their lineup for a trip to Everton.

On paper at least, this bulkier and brawnier Arsenal therefore look well-prepared for the physical challenge that awaits them when they meet Sean Dyche’s team. Not every Premier League match can be won with pretty passing patterns and, on the evidence of recent fixtures between these teams, this could be a day when Arsenal might have to win ugly.

Few venues have tested Arsenal’s physical resilience as intensely as Goodison Park since Arteta’s appointment in 2019. The Spaniard has never won at his former club as a manager, while Arsenal as a team have not experienced victory there since 2017. Last season, in Dyche’s first match in charge, Arteta’s players were bullied in midfield and beaten by a headed goal from a set piece. It felt like familiar failings had been exposed.

James Tarkowski's header earned Everton victory over Arsenal - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Seven months later, Arsenal now appear better prepared to handle those challenges than they have been in decades. There is power and strength all over Arteta’s team, as evidenced by their recent victory over Manchester United, when the average height of their outfielders was more than six foot, compared to United’s average of just 5ft 9in.

Land of giants

Arsenal’s newfound robustness was also on display in their second match of the season, when they survived half an hour of action with 10 men away to Crystal Palace on a febrile night in south London. It was gritty and combative, far from the free-flowing football that Arteta hopes to see from his players, but on that night he could not keep the smile from his face. “I loved it,” he said. “Absolutely loved it.”

Against Palace, Arsenal finished the game with a defence featuring William Saliba, Ben White, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior and Rice. All of those players are comfortably over six-foot tall, and all of them know how to use their considerable frames.

Asked that night about the sheer size of his team, Arteta said: “When you develop a squad, that is something that a squad has to have to be successful, to win and be consistently the very best. That is something we are trying to do. That means a different profile is needed and when we have to be very physical, we are capable of doing that.”

To be clear, this has not been a sudden change in north London. The signings of Gabriel and Partey in the summer of 2020 were early evidence that Arteta and sporting director Edu wanted to add a different physicality to the squad. The return from loan of the giant Saliba, in the summer of 2022, then provided more strength and aerial power at the back.

But it is the additions of Havertz and Rice, in particular, that have made a significant difference this season. Rice has been arguably the Premier League’s most physically dominant midfielder for a few years, while Havertz – who stands at 6ft 3in tall – has brought more height and power to a position that was previously occupied by Granit Xhaka.

Kai Havertz (centre) is an imposing presence in the Arsenal midfield - David Price/Arsenal FC

Havertz may not look the most aggressive midfielder but appearances can be deceiving. In two of Arsenal’s four league matches so far this season, the German has won more duels than any of his team-mates.

Dominant Declan

As for Rice, who has already impressed with his ability to dominate opposition midfielders, Arteta said the following: “He has got the physical qualities that we have been missing for a while.”

One of the great curiosities of Arsene Wenger’s reign at Arsenal was the transformation of the physical profile of his squad. In the most successful part of Wenger’s 22-year spell in the dugout, his team was packed full of powerful athletes who were also blessed with technical skill. He then largely eschewed such players in favour of smaller, more nimble creative types – and Arsenal soon became known for their flimsiness in hostile environments.

Arteta played under Wenger in the second phase of the Frenchman’s Arsenal career and he personally experienced those days when the team were cowed by stronger opponents. It is clear, now that Arteta sits in Wenger’s old seat, that he does not want his current squad to suffer in the same way.

The modern game demands strength and skill, rather than one or the other. Manchester City play the best football in the Premier League, but they are also as powerful and athletic as any other side. City have set new standards and this latest version of Arteta’s Arsenal, with added bulk, is striving to match them with a new blend of power and poise.