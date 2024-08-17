Arsenal XI vs Wolves: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Arsenal have been boosted by the return of Jurrien Timber ahead of their Premier League opener with Wolves on Saturday.

Timber has been out of action with a foot injury, but took part in training this week ahead of Wolves’ visit to Emirates Stadium and Mikel Arteta has confirmed he will be in the squad.

“Obviously he had a really tough period but he used it in a great way,” said the manager on Friday. “He managed to get a lot of things done and improve in many areas that, except for playing, he found really, really helpful.”

The Dutchman may not go straight into the starting XI, though, with Oleksandr Zinchenko impressing at left-back in Arsenal’s last two pre-season games.

Riccardo Calafiori made his unofficial debut last week (Getty Images)

New signing Riccardo Calafiori may also have to settle for a place on the bench after only playing his first minutes for Arsenal last week in their Emirates Cup win over Lyon.

The rest of Arsenal’s defence picks itself, but Mikel Arteta faces a dilemma over who to start at the base of midfield. Jorginho and Thomas Partey are vying for the role, with the latter starting in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Lyon.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice should both start against Wolves, despite helping England reach the final of Euro 2024 this summer and missing Arsenal’s tour to the US.

Kai Havertz will hope to lead the line instead of Gabriel Jesus, but it is harder to call who starts on the left flank. Leandro Trossard has looked sharp during pre-season and may well get the nod over Gabriel Martinelli.

Fabio Vieira “looks better” after missing the win over Lyon with a hip injury while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are confirmed absentees with a “few weeks” until their return.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Injuries: Tierney (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee)

Doubts: Vieira (hip)

Time and date: 3pm BST, Saturday August 17, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium