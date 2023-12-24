Arsenal XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Arsenal will be without Kai Havertz for their clash against West Ham.

The German was booked during the Gunners’ 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday, his fifth yellow card of the season.

As a result, Havertz must now serve a one-match suspension and it means he is unavailable for Arsenal’s game at home to West Ham on Thursday.

Arteta has a number of options to replace the midfielder, with Emile Smith Rowe and Leandro Trossard both able to play as a left-sided No8.

Alternatively, Jorginho could come into the side and play at the base of midfield, with Declan Rice pushed forward against his old team.

Arteta may opt to make further changes to his side, particularly given Arsenal's busy festive schedule. Gabriel Martinelli has been struggling for form recently and could lose his place on the left flank to Trossard.

Arsenal go into the post-Christmas fixtures top of the Premier League after drawing with Liverpool at Anfield on the weekend.

"We the have experience of being where we are today,” said Arteta. "We should be really happy because that shows a lot of consistency for this new group in the best league in the world."

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Injuries: Partey (thigh), Timber (knee), Tomiyasu (calf), Vieira (groin)

Suspended: Havertz

Time and date: 8.15pm GMT, Thursday December 28, 2023

TV channel: Amazon Prime

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka, Trossard