Arsenal XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

Simon Collings
·1 min read
(ES Composite)
Arsenal are considering handing William Saliba a place in their starting line-up when West Ham cross the capital on Boxing Day.

Saliba has been at the World Cup with beaten finalists France, but he played just 27 minutes at the tournament and is due to return to north London on Friday.

The Gunners will then assess the centre-back and he could feature in their Premier League match at home to West Ham on Monday.

“Let’s see depending on how he comes back as well,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. “We have the data on what he’s done in training in terms of minutes.

“He didn’t participate much but it was a huge experience for him. When he gets back we’ll see.”

Arsenal will definitely be without Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) for the match with West Ham.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been struggling with a calf issue but could return, and it is a similar situation with Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has had a hamstring injury.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Monday 8.00pm GMT, Sky Sports

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Michael Oliver

Arsenal squad from: Hein, Ramsdale, Turner; Cedric, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Lokonga, Odegaard, Partey, Saka, Vieira, Xhaka; Martinelli, Marquinhos and Nketiah.

Injured: Jesus (knee), Nelson (hamstring) Smith Rowe (groin)

Doubts: Tomiyasu (hamstring), Zinchenko (calf)

Latest Stories

  • Emile Smith Rowe backed by Mikel Arteta to make timely return to form with Arsenal star ‘close’ to comeback

    Mikel Arteta has backed Emile Smith Rowe to play a key role in helping Arsenal maintain their title challenge in the second half of the season. Smith Rowe has been out since the start of September after undergoing surgery to fix a groin injury. “Emile is close,” said Arteta, whose side are five points clear of City.

  • Arsenal to trigger Charlie Patino contract extension to extend deal until 2025

    Arsenal are set to trigger a contract extension to keep Charlie Patino at the club. The highly-rated academy graduate’s future in north London had been uncertain, with his current deal due to expire in the summer. There is much hype surrounding Patino, one of the most exciting products to emerge from Hale End over recent seasons.

  • What Diego Simeone has already said about Joao Felix’s future amid Chelsea and Arsenal transfer interest

    Diego Simeone has admitted no one at Atletico Madrid is “untouchable” as doubts about Joao Felix’s future grow. The Daily Record claim the La Liga giants would be open to loaning the Portugal international out to a Premier League club in January before a permanent move in the summer. Standard Sport understands Chelsea have been offered the 23-year-old, who has struggled to wholly convince since a £113m move to the Spanish capital from Benfica in 2019.

  • Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will not rush into deciding Cedric Soares’ future amid Fulham transfer interest

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists the club will not be rushing to offload players in the January transfer window. Standard Sport understands Fulham are targeting a move for Cedric Soares, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal are also keen on the 31-year-old.

  • Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal make Mudryk bid; Chelsea want Badiashile as Gvardiol alternative; cheap Felix deal

    Transfer news, rumours and updates ahead of the January window

