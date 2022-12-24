Arsenal XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

(ES Composite)

Arsenal are considering handing William Saliba a place in their starting line-up when West Ham cross the capital on Boxing Day.

Saliba has been at the World Cup with beaten finalists France, but he played just 27 minutes at the tournament and is due to return to north London on Friday.

The Gunners will then assess the centre-back and he could feature in their Premier League match at home to West Ham on Monday.

“Let’s see depending on how he comes back as well,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. “We have the data on what he’s done in training in terms of minutes.

“He didn’t participate much but it was a huge experience for him. When he gets back we’ll see.”

Arsenal will definitely be without Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) for the match with West Ham.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been struggling with a calf issue but could return, and it is a similar situation with Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has had a hamstring injury.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Monday 8.00pm GMT, Sky Sports

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Michael Oliver

Arsenal squad from: Hein, Ramsdale, Turner; Cedric, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Lokonga, Odegaard, Partey, Saka, Vieira, Xhaka; Martinelli, Marquinhos and Nketiah.

Injured: Jesus (knee), Nelson (hamstring) Smith Rowe (groin)

Doubts: Tomiyasu (hamstring), Zinchenko (calf)