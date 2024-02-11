Arsenal XI vs West Ham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Arsenal are hoping to recall a key trio from injuries for today’s trip to West Ham, along with the returning Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The defender has been away with Japan at the Asian Cup for the past four weeks but is now back training with Arsenal.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW WEST HAM VS ARSENAL LIVE!

Tomiyasu was due to be assessed by the Gunners in the days leading up to the game and could come straight into the starting line-up at West Ham.

Arsenal will be without Fabio Vieira (groin), Jurrien Timber (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) - but others could return.

Gabriel Jesus missed the win over Liverpool last week with a knee issue, while Oleksandr Zinchenko was taken off at half-time due to a calf problem.

Bukayo Saka came off towards the end too after taking a kick on his ankle, but he is expected to be fit for this weekend.

“[Saka] has been recovering this week and he looks okay,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. “We have a few still in contention.

“They’ve been evolving really well. Tomorrow we have another training session.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll have a few back and that we can put a very competitive squad out there.

“[Partey] is progressing really well, but it’s a bit too soon to tell you exactly when we’re going to have him back.”

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Sunday 2pm GMT, Sky Sports

Venue: London Stadium

Referee: Craig Pawson

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard

Injured: Partey (thigh), Timber (knee) Vieira (groin)

Doubts: Jesus (knee), Zinchenko (calf)