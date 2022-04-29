Arsenal XI vs West Ham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Takehiro Tomiyasu could start his first game in three months when Arsenal travel to West Ham on Sunday.

The right-back has been out since January with a calf injury, but came off the bench in last week’s win over Manchester United.

And asked if he could now start on Sunday, Mikel Arteta said: “When a player has been out for a long spell, you only know that when you put them on the pitch.

“He hasn’t started any matches yet and he has lacked a little bit of time on the pitch. So it is a decision we will make tomorrow.”

Arsenal will definitely be able to play Bukayo Saka on Sunday, who has shrugged off a knock from the win over United.

“Hopefully he will be fine. He had some issues in the final part of the game, but he has recovered well and we expect him to be fine,” said Arteta.

Arsenal fans had gotten excited about the possibility of Thomas Partey returning this season after the midfielder posted a video on social media running on a treadmill.

But Arteta said: “[Partey] is progressing but he had a significant injury, a recurring injury as well, so we don’t expect him to make progress that quickly to see him this season. But hopefully I am wrong!”

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Nuno; Odegaard, Elneny, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Sunday 4.30pm GMT, Sky Sports

Venue: London Stadium

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Arsenal squad from: Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo; Cedric, Gabriel, Holding, Tavares, Tomiyasu, White; Elneny, Lokonga, Odegaard, Patino, Saka, Smith Rowe, Xhaka; Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah and Pepe.

Injured: Partey (thigh), Tierney (knee)