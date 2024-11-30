Arsenal XI vs West Ham: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today

Gabriel is fit for Arsenal’s clash with West Ham tonight, but midfielders Mikel Merino and Thomas Partey both miss out.

Defender Gabriel was forced to come off late during Tuesday’s 5-1 win over Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Manager Mikel Arteta initially said that Arsenal would have to “wait and see” as to whether the Brazilian would be fit to face the Hammers, while he also revealed there were other unspecified doubts.

“We have another training session,” he said on Friday morning. “We have to see how the boys are today. A few weren’t able to train yesterday, but hopefully yes today. We will have to wait and see.”

Gabriel does line up at centre-back for Arsenal at the London Stadium alongside William Saliba as normal, but there is no Merino or Partey, who are absent with knee and muscle issues respectively.

Partey is replaced in midfield by Jorginho, while Gabriel Martinelli once again drops to the bench as Leandro Trossard is preferred in attack.

Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu both remain sidelined with knee issues, though fellow full-back Kieran Tierney is back in the matchday squad after five months out with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tierney, Nichols, Martinelli, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT on Saturday November 30, 2024

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Venue: London Stadium

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Injured: Tomiyasu (knee), White (knee), Partey (muscle), Merino (knee)