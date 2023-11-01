Arsenal XI vs West Ham: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Carabao Cup today

Mikel Arteta has opted to shuffle his pack as expected as Arsenal head to West Ham in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The Gunners remain without both Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey, while Martin Odegaard has been playing through a hip problem and is on the bench, as he was when rested for Saturday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW WEST HAM VS ARSENAL LIVE!

With a testing trip to Newcastle to come in the Premier League this weekend, Arteta has opted against risking the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Declan Rice, who is on the bench and will have to wait if he is to face his former club for the first time.

“He can be involved, it would be his first time back there at his old club and a beautiful moment for him,” Arteta said.

“I think it’s beautiful, I had the experience to do it a few times and then you really see what they think of you and what you left at that club. It’s really good way to measure your experience and the reality of your reality with the people who shared those moments with you.”

Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal as he looks to stake a reminder of his claim to the No1 shirt after David Raya’s unconvincing start to life in north London.

Starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Vieira, Havertz; Nelson, Nketiah, Trossard

Subs: Hein, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Rice, Elneny, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli

Time and date: 7.30pm GMT, Wednesday November 1, 2023

Venue: London Stadium