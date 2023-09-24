Arsenal XI vs Tottenham: Gabriel Martinelli injury latest - Predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Arsenal look set to be without Gabriel Martinelli for Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham.

The Brazilian injured his hamstring in last weekend’s defeat of Everton at Goodison Park and missed the 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday.

On Friday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not rule out Martinelli making the squad. But the winger was not pictured with the rest of the squad in their final training session on Saturday.

“With Gabi we are still assessing him and so let’s see whether he can make the game or not,” Arteta told reporters on Friday morning.

“Thomas [Partey] for sure is out. And the rest hopefully available, we still have two training sessions but there were no big issues in midweek.”

If Martinelli is not fit, then Leandro Trossard is expected to keep his place on the left wing for Arsenal against Tottenham after scoring two goals in his last two games.

David Raya is also the favourite to start over Aaron Ramsdale in goal after two solid performances.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Sunday 2pm BST, Sky Sports

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Rob Jones

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Timber, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard

Injured: Partey (groin)

Doubt: Martinelli (hamstring)