Arsenal XI vs Tottenham: Partey in - Starting lineup, confirmed team news for Premier League derby today

Mikel Arteta remained coy on the fitness of some key Arsenal players heading into today’s huge north London derby with Tottenham at the top of the Premier League.

Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Garbiel Jesus all start at the Emirates Stadium, however.

Zinchenko and Partey, in particular, have been key to Arsenal’s fine start to the season but Arteta initially refused to be drawn on whether either or both would be available to face Spurs on Saturday.

“They are part of the team,” Arteta said.

Meanwhile, Arteta added there is “no timeframe” on Emile Smith Rowe’s comeback after the midfielder underwent surgery on a long-standing groin problem.

The England international has been struggling with the injury for several months and on Thursday the club confirmed he had gone under the knife and would not return to training until December at the earliest.

“After a surgery it’s very difficult to give a timeline,” Arteta said. “The first process, how his bones heal, how is his first reaction, is he in pain, is he not, how is he adapting? We need to go step by step. We know before the World Cup he’s not going to be involved and then we have a break and we have to use it in the right way.”

Arsenal starting XI to face Tottenham (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.