Arsenal XI vs Sporting: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Europa League today

(ES Composite)

Arsenal will tonight be without Eddie Nketiah for their Europa League last-16 second leg against Sporting Lisbon.

Nketiah has been out since the start of this month with an ankle injury and he has not recovered yet.

“He’s getting better,” said the Gunners boss. “He’s still in the boot. He’s still a few weeks away and we need to be patient. It was a nasty injury and he has a big challenge ahead of him. Thank God it could have been worse. So he’s not in a bad place.”

Arsenal drew the first leg in Lisbon 2-2 last week and Mikel Arteta is expected to name a strong team to book a spot in the quarter-finals.

There is still likely to be some rotation, though, with goalkeeper Matt Turner due to start. Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding and Takehiro Tomiyasu could come into the defence.

Jorginho should replace Thomas Partey at the base of midfield. Fabio Vieira is pushing to start after performing well recently.

In attack, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson are in contention - but Arteta may look to go strong and rest players once ahead of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Arsenal likely XI (4-3-3): Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Thursday 8.00pm GMT, BT Sport

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz

Arsenal squad from: Hein, Ramsdale, Turner; Gabriel, Holding, Kiwior, Saliba, Tierney, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Saka, Smith Rowe, Trossard, Vieira, Xhaka; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson.

Injured: Elneny (knee), Nketiah (ankle)