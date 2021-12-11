Arsenal XI vs Southampton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Emile Smith Rowe faces a late fitness test ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Southampton, but Mikel Arteta is hopeful the midfielder will be fit.

Smith Rowe, who missed Monday’s loss to Everton, is struggling with a groin injury and is being assessed.

“Emile has trained today and he was feeling much better after losing him for the last game and hopefully he will be available to play,” Arteta said.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is also a doubt for the game with a groin problem, while Sead Kolasinac won’t be back until January due to an ankle injury.

Other than that, Arsenal have a clean bill of health and they will be buoyed by the fact Gabriel Martinelli is fit.

The winger had to come off during the defeat to Everton after complaining about an issue with his hamstring.

The Brazilian, however, is fit and he will hope to keep his place in the side for the visit of Southampton.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also return to the side and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is also vying for a recall.

Arsenal likely XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Aubameyang.

Saturday 3.00pm GMT

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Arsenal squad from: Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo; Cedric, Chambers, Gabriel, Holding, Mari, Tavares, Tierney, Tomiyasu, White; Elneny, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Odegaard, Partey, Saka, Smith Rowe, Xhaka; Aubameyang, Balogun, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah and Pepe.

Injured: Kolasinac (ankle)

Doubts: Leno (groin), Smith Rowe (groin)

