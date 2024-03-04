Arsenal XI vs Sheffield United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Arsenal should have Thomas Partey back for tonight’s Premier League clash with Sheffield United, though Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu both face late fitness tests.

The latter pair are each struggling with calf injuries ahead of the trip to Bramall Lane on Monday night and were unable to train for much of last week.

“Those [are] possible [they make Sheffield United] but we’ll have to wait and see,” said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta on Friday. “Especially in the last two sessions on Saturday and Sunday. If that’s the case they might be available on Monday.”

Arsenal should have Partey back in the squad tonight for the first time since October. The Ghana international has been out with a thigh injury, but he is now finally ready to make his comeback.

“Thomas had a session before the last game and now he’s done two or three consecutive sessions. He should be part of the squad on Monday,” said Arteta.

Jurrien Timber has begun being integrated into first-team training, but he is not ready to play yet.

“Jurrien is still not close enough to be part of the squad on Monday,” said Arteta. “He has been a joy, all the physios and medical staff are very happy with his attitude and his commitment and especially the way things have gone but it is not a coincidence.”

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Injuries: Timber (knee)

Doubts: Tomiyasu (calf), Zinchenko (calf)

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Monday March 4, 2024

Venue: Bramall Lane

Referee: Sam Barrott

TV channel: Sky Sports