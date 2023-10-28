Arsenal XI vs Sheffield United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Gabriel Jesus is today out of Arsenal’s clash against Sheffield United.

The striker injured his hamstring on Tuesday in the Champions League when the Gunners beat Sevilla. He underwent a scan on Thursday and will now miss the coming "few weeks" along with Thomas Partey.

Eddie Nketiah will most likely come in for Jesus, although Arteta could also turn to Leandro Trossard.

There may well be changes in defence and Takehiro Tomiyasu could drop out, even after he shone in Sevilla on Tuesday.

Arsenal should have plenty of the ball on Saturday at Emirates Stadium and, as such, Oleksandr Zinchenko may come in at left-back.

Likewise in midfield, Jorginho could drop out given Arsenal’s expected dominance. There will be no need for Arteta to play both Jorginho and Declan Rice, with Kai Havertz someone who may get a start.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Injuries: Timber

Doubts: Jesus, Partey

Date and time: 3pm, Saturday October 28, 2023

Venue: Emirates Stadium