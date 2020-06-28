Arsenal XI vs Sheffield United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, latest injuries for FA Cup quarter-final

Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has admitted he will have to rotate his team for this afternoon's FA Cup quarter-final at Sheffield United as Arsenal prepare for their fourth game in 12 days.

The Spaniard trialled a new look 3-4-3 formation for Thursday’s win at Southampton and, given Sheffield United use a similar system, you would expect he will stick with it this weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There will likely be changes in defence, though, with Kieran Tierney coming off at St. Mary’s due to cramp.

David Luiz is back from suspension following his red card at Manchester City and could come straight in to a back three - which is his preferred role.

The wing-backs are likely to be rotated too as Hector Bellerin is still working his way to full match sharpness and Bukayo Saka has played a lot of minutes for an 18-year-old.

In central midfield Granit Xhaka should keep his place after a fine display at Southampton and Joe Willock will push to join him after scoring off the bench.

In attack, Reiss Nelson will hope to start for the first time since lockdown, while Alexandre Lacazette should be rotated back in for Eddie Nketiah - who scored against Saints.

Possible Arsenal vs Sheffield United (3-4-3): Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Holding; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Willock, Kolasinac; Nelson, Lacazette, Aubameyang.