Arsenal XI vs PSV: Confirmed team news, injury latest and predicted lineup for game today

PSV welcome Arsenal to Eindhoven tonight for a Europa League clash that Marquinhos will miss.

Illness prevented the Brazilian forward from training on Wednesday and, despite hopes he could join the squad in the Netherlands, he joins the Gunners’ injury list.

As a result, manager Mikel Arteta could pick a strong starting XI once again as Arsenal look to get the point they need to win their group and get a bye through to the last 16.

“We had Marquinhos who wasn’t feeling well today and didn’t travel. For the rest we are okay,” said Arteta.

Matt Turner is due to start in goal again, and Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney should also come into the defence.

Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira should start in midfield, while Eddie Nketiah is likely to play in attack.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Turner; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Vieira, Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Nketiah.