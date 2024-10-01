Arsenal XI vs PSG: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

Arsenala are again without Ben White for tonight’s Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, as they name an unchanged side.

White has missed the last two games due to a groin injury and did not take part in training on Monday afternoon. It means that Jurrien Timber continues at right-back again and Riccardo Calafiori plays on the other flank.

There had been speculation Calafiori could miss out after appearing to injure his hamstring in the final moments of Saturday’s win over Leicester - but he trained on Monday.

Mikel Arteta naming an unchanged side for the game with PSG at Emirates Stadium means that Gabriel Jesus has to settle for a place on the bench, despite starting Arsenal’s last Champions League game against Atalanta.

Arsenal are without captain Martin Odegaard as he is still out with an ankle injury. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also out with a calf injury and Kieran Tierney is sidelined due to a hamstring issue.

Young goalkeeper Tommy Setford has a hip injury and so 16-year-old Jack Porter makes the bench.

Mikel Merino has also been named among the substitutes and could make his debut.

Arsenal XI Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Partey, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Neto, Porter, Lewis-Skelly, Robinson, Kiwior, Kacurri, Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji, Jesus.

Date and time: Tuesday 8.00pm BST

TV channel and live stream: Amazon Prime

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Slavko Vincic