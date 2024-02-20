Arsenal XI vs Porto: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League

Fabio Vieira and Thomas Partey could make their comebacks for Arsenal during Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Porto.

Vieira has been absent since November after undergoing groin surgery, while Partey has been out of action since October due to a thigh injury.

Both players are back in training now, however, and took part in Arsenal’s session on Tuesday morning at their base in London Colney.

The squad were due to fly out to Porto on Tuesday afternoon, with Partey and Vieira expected to be among the travelling party for the first leg of this Champions League last-16 tie.

The Gunners have not made it past this stage of the Champions League since 2010, when they beat Porto.

Partey and Vieira’s returns are good news for Mikel Arteta, although he will have to contend without Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf).

The trio were not at training on Tuesday morning and it leaves Arsenal particularly light on options in defence.

Jakub Kiwior, who has started the last two games, is likely to keep his place at left-back.

The biggest debate for Arteta is who to start upfront given Jesus is set to miss the game in Portugal.

Leandro Trossard could lead the line again after excelling as a false nine recently, although Kai Havertz is an option as a target man.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Wednesday 8.00pm GMT, TNT Sports

Venue: Estadio do Dragao

Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, White; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Smith Rowe, Vieira; Jesus, Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard.

Injured: Timber (knee), Tomiyasu (calf), Zinchenko (calf)