Arsenal XI vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Martin Odegaard could make his first appearance at the Emirates Stadium since August when Arsenal host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Gunners captain injured his ankle playing for Norway at the start of September and has just returned to action.

Odegaard came off the bench as Arsenal lost at Inter Milan in the Champions League and he then managed the full 90 minutes four days later on November 10 as the Gunners drew 1-1 at Chelsea.

The midfielder did not join up with the Norway squad for international duty after that, but he will be ready to face Forest as the Premier League resumes this weekend.

“He played really well [against Chelsea], obviously that has its consequences because after such a long time not playing he needed time to recover,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“The ankle reacted and other areas of the body after putting so much load into it. It wasn’t ideal, but he’s been okay. The last day-and-a-half he trained with the team and he is feeling good. So pretty positive.”

Arsenal should also be boosted by Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice both being fit to face Forest, who are level on points with their opponents in the table after 11 games. The pair were forced to pull out of the England squad last week due to injury, but each trained on Friday.

“Bukayo and Declan as well, they had the first partial session today. So, very good as well,” said Arteta.

Riccardo Calafiori will be in the Arsenal squad for the first time since the start of October, when he injured his knee. Leandro Trossard is set to be available as well, despite being forced off playing for Belgium earlier this week.

However, Ben White is facing months on the sidelines after a knee operation and fellow defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney also remain out. Raheem Sterling is available for selection again, though, after being unable to face parent club Chelsea before the latest international break.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Saturday 3pm GMT

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Simon Hooper

Arsenal squad from: Neto, Raya, Setford; Calafiori, Gabriel, Heaven, Kiwior, Saliba, Timber, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Nwaneri, Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Jesus, Martinelli, Saka, Sterling and Trossard

Injured: Tierney (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee), White (knee)