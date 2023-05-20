Arsenal XI vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news, injury latest and predicted lineup today

A double injury blow has been confirmed by Mikel Arteta for Arsenal’s clash with Nottingham Forest today.

The manager has finally confirmed that both Gabriel Martinelli (ankle) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) will miss the rest of the campaign, having already lost William Saliba, Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

In their absence, Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard and Kieran Tierney are all primed to come into the side.

“[Martinelli and Zinchenko] are both out for the rest of the season,” said Arteta.

“Gabi is a pretty nasty injury, we need to assess in the next week how long he’ll be out for, but it will be at least weeks.

“With Alex it’s a calf issue and he won’t be available to play the next two games.”

Arsenal are set to miss out to Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title and Pep Guardiola’s side will be crowned champions if the Gunners lose on Saturday.

Arteta is unlikely to make wholesale changes, despite the season being effectively over, although Thomas Partey could come back into the side.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Trossard (4-3-3)

Referee: Michael Oliver

Arsenal squad from: Hein, Ramsdale, Turner; Gabriel, Holding, Kiwior, Tierney, White; Odegaard, Partey, Saka, Smith Rowe, Trossard, Vieira, Xhaka; Jesus, Nelson and Nketiah.

Injured: Elneny (knee), Martinelli (ankle), Saliba (back), Tomiyasu (knee), Zinchenko (calf)