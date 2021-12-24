Arsenal XI vs Norwich: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injuries & Covid latest for Premier League game

Mikel Arteta is yet to decide if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will make his Arsenal comeback against Norwich on Boxing Day.

The forward has not played in any of the club’s last four games and he has been stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary breach.

“We will go game by game and decide the squad as we get closer to the game,” said Arteta on Wednesday.

Arsenal made plenty of changes for their Carabao Cup win over Sunderland and they are likely to revert back to the team that beat Leeds ahead of this trip to Norwich.

A big debate for Arteta is what to do with Emile Smith Rowe as the attacking midfielder now faces competition for his spot out wide.

Gabriel Martinelli has impressed in recent games and will hope to keep his place on the left hand side.

There are also concerns over Takehiro Tomiyasu, who sustained a muscle issue at Leeds and was rested for the game against Sunderland.

Arsenal likely XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Sunday 3.00pm GMT

Venue: Carrow Road

Referee: Graham Scott

Arsenal squad from: Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo; Cedric, Gabriel, Holding, Tavares, Tierney, Tomiyasu, White; Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Odegaard, Partey, Saka, Smith Rowe, Xhaka; Aubameyang, Balogun, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah and Pepe.

Injured: Chambers (Covid-19), Kolasinac (ankle), Lokonga (Covid-19), Mari (Covid-19)

Doubts: Aubameyang (disciplinary breach), Maitland-Niles (ill)