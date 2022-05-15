Arsenal XI vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of Gabriel and Ben White ahead of Monday’s trip to Newcastle.

The race for fourth place is hotting up with just two games left for the Gunners, although they will secure qualification for the Champions League if they beat the Magpies as well as Everton on the Premier League final day.

Thursday’s disheartening derby defeat to Tottenham left Mikel Arteta with a big headache at the back.

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey were already ruled out for the rest of the campaign and Rob Holding will join them on the sidelines this week after his red card at Spurs.

White was named on the bench for the derby but did not feature while still on the comeback trail from a hamstring problem.

Gabriel was forced off against Tottenham after what Arteta feared was a muscle injury, with both players’ availability for Newcastle going down to the wire.

The manager said on Saturday: “We will know probably more tomorrow, so we wanted to extend this period as much as possible to understand how they are recovering, how they are feeling, assess them and tomorrow probably we will know more about how they are.

“Tomorrow will be the day we will have better answers, probably not the answers that we want until matchday, but hopefully better answers.”

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Xhaka, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Elneny, Smith Rowe; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.