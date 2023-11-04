Arsenal XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

Arsenal travel to face Newcastle today, with Martin Odegaard expected to return to the starting lineup.

The Gunners captain was an unused substitute in last week’s 5-0 win over Sheffield United, but came off the bench for the final 10 minutes against West Ham on Wednesday and scored Arsenal’s only goal in a 3-1 Carabao Cup loss.

Arsenal trained again on Friday and Odegaard was assessed after that before a decision was made as to whether or not he was able to start on Tyneside.

“We have tried to offload him a little bit because he had a little issue that he was grumbling with,” said manager Mikel Arteta at his pre-match press conference.

“He felt much better in the last few days, and we gave him a few minutes against West Ham which was good to see, and his contribution was really good. He will train today [Friday] and if he’s fine he will be ready.”

Arteta is expected to make changes after Arsenal crashed out of the Carabao Cup to West Ham earlier this week.

David Raya will return in goal and William Saliba is set to be part of the defence again. Takehiro Tomiyasu may replace Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.

In midfield, Declan Rice is due to start and the attack should be boosted by the return of wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey remain sidelined, along with new casualty Emile Smith Rowe and long-term absentee Jurrien Timber.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Saturday 5.30pm GMT, Sky Sports

Venue: St James’ Park

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Arsenal squad from: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein; Gabriel, Cedric, Kiwior, Saliba, Tomiyasu, White, Zinchenko; Elneny, Havertz, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Martinelli, Nelson, Nketiah, Saka and Trossard

Injured: Jesus (hamstring), Partey (thigh), Smith Rowe (knee), Timber (knee)