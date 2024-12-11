Arsenal XI vs Monaco: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League game today

Arsenal are increasingly short of options in defence as they prepare to face Monaco in the Champions League tonight.

The Gunners will definitely be without Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu due to knee injuries, but they have been hit harder by four more defenders missing training on Tuesday.

Gabriel, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori all missed the session, while Thomas Partey - who can play at right-back - was also absent.

“We have to manage a lot of the players,” said manager Mikel Arteta. “Some of them are probably not going to be fit tomorrow, some of them are still doubts. We still have 24 hours to make those decisions and hopefully they’re the right ones.”

It leaves Arteta desperately short of options at the back as Arsenal prepare to host Monaco.

Jakub Kiwior and William Saliba are both fit so can keep their partnership in the heart of defence, but picking the full-backs will prove harder.

Kieran Tierney could make his first appearance for Arsenal since August 2023, when he came off the bench in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

Myles Lewis-Skelly could also make his Champions League debut. He came through Arsenal’s academy as a midfielder, but has played as a left-back for the first team.

Ayden Heaven, an 18-year-old centre-back, is another option and he made his debut earlier this season in the Carabao Cup win at Preston.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Wednesday 8pm GMT, TNT Sports

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Davide Massa

Arsenal squad from: Neto, Raya, Setford; Calafiori, Gabriel, Heaven, Kiwior, Saliba, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Nwaneri, Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Jesus, Martinelli, Saka, Sterling and Trossard

Doubts: Gabriel, Calafiori, Partey, Timber, Zinchenko

Injured: Tomiyasu, White