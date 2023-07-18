Arsenal XI vs MLS All-Stars: Rice debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Mikel Arteta could hand Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber their debuts for Arsenal in the friendly with MLS All-Stars.

The Gunners begin their pre-season tour of the United States with the traditional summer exhibition match in Washington DC, and there is plenty of intrigue over their starting line-up.

Along with potential places for Rice and Timber, Arteta could hand Kai Havertz a first start having brought him off the bench for the draw with Nurnberg last week.

Arsenal named a strong XI for the game in Germany yet let an early lead slip after a number of errors from their young substitutes.

It would not be a surprise to see Arteta start strong against the All-Stars and he will have been monitoring the fitness of Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of the game.

The left-back is back in training along with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Martinelli and Mohamed Elneny but none were deemed ready to face Nurnberg.

Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard both finished that game with knocks while Reiss Nelson has sat out the trip having seemingly picked up an injury.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe will join the tour next week, ruling them out of this friendly, while Nicolas Pepe, Cedric Soares and Albert Sambi Lokonga have all been left at home.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.