Arsenal XI vs Manchester United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to make a return to the Arsenal line-up when they host Manchester United on Sunday, but Thomas Partey looks set to miss out.

After missing pre-season, Zinchenko did not feature in Arsenal’s squad for the Community Shield or their Premier League opening-day victory over Nottingham Forest.

But after appearing from the bench in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and 2-2 draw against Fulham, Zinchenko could feature from the start against Erik ten Hag’s side.

Partey is though a major doubt, after Ghana left him out of their squad for the upcoming international break. A statement from the national team stated that Arsenal had told them the midfielder “could be on the sidelines for a while” after suffering an unspecified injury in training.

That could mean a return to a more traditional back four for Arsenal, with Ben White shifting to right-back and Gabriel Magalhaes returning to partner William Saliba. Meanwhile, Takehiro Tomiyasu is available following his suspension for picking up a red card in that win at Palace, so he is an option.

After coming on for a 91st-minute cameo against Fulham, Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus is fit enough to start — but Eddie Nketiah’s first England call-up following two goals in three games could see the Brazilian kept on the bench a little longer.

Asked about the competition between the two strikers, Arteta said on Friday: “I don’t see it that way. I just see pride, and [Nketiah’s England call-up] has happened for a reason. He pushed everybody. He pushes himself every single day to be the best he possibly can.”

Meanwhile, Ten Hag could see Sunday’s clash at the Emirates as the appropriate time to name new signing Rasmus Hojlund in Manchester United’s starting line-up for the first time since his move from Atalanta.

Possible Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Injuries: Albert Sambi Lokonga, Jurrien Timber

Doubts: None

Time and date: 4:30pm BST, Sunday September 3, 2023

Venue: Emirates Stadium