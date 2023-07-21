Arsenal XI vs Manchester United: Havertz experiment, predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Mikel Arteta is set to continue his Kai Havertz experiment when Arsenal face Manchester United this weekend.

The £65million signing could make his first start for the Gunners in the pre-season friendly, which takes place in New Jersey on Saturday night at 10pm BST.

Havertz could start in midfield in place of Leandro Trossard, who picked up a knock in the 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars. Alternatively, the versatility that has been talked up by Arteta could see him moved around the pitch.

The Arsenal boss said after the All-Stars friendly: “Havertz gives us something very different with his quality and size. When you have to beat the press for example and use him as a target man.

“So, we will see - for now, he's playing in the attacking-midfield position, but I'm sure throughout the season and throughout games as well, we're going to have the options to play him in different positions.”

Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey have joined up with the Arsenal squad in the United States. The England U21 international was given an extended break after the Euros while Partey has not trained due to an injury issue.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mohamed Elneny are yet to play a part in pre-season as they continue their comeback from injury.

Cedric Soares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nicolas Pepe will not feature having been left at home for the tour. Matt Turner is also yet to appear this pre-season after the Gold Cup and Reiss Nelson is unavailable.

New signings Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice were on the bench in midweek so may come into the starting XI against United, and Folarin Balogun will hope for a chance to impress amid links with Inter Milan.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Marquinhos, Balogun, Martinelli

Absent: Nelson, Turner, Lokonga, Cedric, Pepe

Doubt: Smith Rowe, Trossard, Partey, Zinchenko, Elneny

Time and date: 10pm BST, Saturday July 22, 2023

Venue: MetLife Stadium